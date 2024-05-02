Art & Entertainment

'Harry Potter' Star Tom Felton Boards Cast Of Hansal Mehta's 'Gandhi' Series

"Harry Potter" movies star Tom Felton has joined the cast of Hansal Mehta's much-anticipated series “Gandhi”, the filmmaker announced on Thursday.

Tom Felton Photo: Instagram
Felton, who became an international star with his performance as Drako Malfoy in eight "Harry Potter" movies based on author J K Rowling's best-selling book series, joined the show's cast along with seven actors -- Libby Mai, Molly Wright, Ralph Adeniyi, James Murray, Lindon Alexander, Jonno Davies, Simon Lennon.

"We’re in the thick of our shoot. Thrilled to be directing this stellar international cast - Tom Felton, Libby Mai, Molly Wright, Ralph Adeniyi, James Murray, Lindon Alexander, Jonno Davies, Simon Lennon #Gandhi #GandhiFilmingNow," Mehta posted on Instagram.

Actor Pratik Gandhi is essaying the role of Mahatma Gandhi in the show, which is backed by Applause Entertainment.

The series, which will also feature Bhamini Oza as Kasturba Gandhi, is based on historian and author Ramachandra Guha’s two books — “Gandhi before India” and “Gandhi: The Years that Changed the World”.

“Gandhi” is an international production and will be shot at various Indian and foreign locations. Siddhartha Basu is attached as historical consultant, factual advisor and creative consultant on the project.

