Italian Police Arrest 384 In Major Anti-Drug Operation; 1.4 Tonnes Of Drugs Seized

Italian police have arrested 384 people and seized 1.4 tonnes of drugs in a nationwide crackdown targeting drug trafficking networks, authorities said on Saturday.
According to AFP, the large-scale operation was carried out across several provinces and concluded on Friday, following coordinated raids and inspections by law enforcement agencies. Police said the sweep also resulted in 655 people being placed under investigation, including 39 minors, AFP reported.
Police said that during these checks, they seized 296 kg of cannabis products, which initial tests indicated were illegal drugs. According to AFP, the inspections formed part of a broader effort to enforce new legal restrictions on cannabis-related trade.
AFP reported that the latest operation reflects increased enforcement following the introduction of the new legislation, with police focusing on both organised trafficking and retail-level violations.
(With inputs from AFP)