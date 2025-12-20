East Bengal FC Clinch Inaugural SAFF Women’s Club Championship Title With 3-0 Win Over APF FC

East Bengal FC lifted the inaugural SAFF Women’s Club Championship after a commanding 3-0 final win over hosts APF FC at Kathmandu’s Dashrath Stadium on

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
East Bengal FC Clinch Inaugural SAFF Women’s Club Championship Title With 3-0 Win
East Bengal FC Clinch Inaugural SAFF Women’s Club Championship Title With 3-0 Win Over APF FC Photo: Instagram/EBFC
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • East Bengal FC won the inaugural SAFF Women’s Club Championship

  • They defeated hosts APF FC 3-0 in the final

  • The summit clash was played at Dashrath Stadium, Kathmandu

East Bengal FC on Saturday clinched the title of the inaugural edition of the SAFF Women's Club Championship with a dominant 3-0 win over hosts APF FC in the summit clash at the Dasrath Stadium in Kathmandu, December 20.

Ugandan striker and two-time IWL top-scorer Fazila Ikwaput (22nd, 46th) scored a brace, while India international Shilky Devi Hemam (35th) netted once to complete a perfect campaign for the Moshal Girls.

East Bengal thus became the first Indian women's club to win an international tournament.

Anthony Andrews' side scored 14 goals and conceded none in their five matches during the tournament.

They had brushed aside Transport United FC of Bhutan 4-0 (December 8), Karachi City FC of Pakistan 2-0 (December 11) and Nasrin Sports Academy of Bangladesh 7-0 (December 14) before being held to a 0-0 draw by APF FC of Nepal in the last match of the group stage (December 17).

In the rematch on Saturday, however, the home side were no match for the reigning IWL champions, who found their rhythm from the start, scoring twice in the first half and again just moments into the second half, before putting on a strong defensive display towards the end of the game to see off the clean sheet.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Squad For T20 World Cup: Big Talking Points From Ajit Agarkar And Co's Selection Calls

  2. Why Was Shubman Gill Dropped From India's T20 World Cup Squad? Ajit Agarkar, Suryakumar Yadav Explain

  3. India Vs Pakistan, U-19 Asia Cup Final: Dubai Weather Forecast, ICC Academy Ground Pitch Report

  4. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mohammed Shami To Lead Bengal Squad Amid National Team Exile

  5. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rohit Sharma Set For Opener; Kohli, Pant Eye Limited Appearances

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  2. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  3. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  4. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. To Men Who Write Women Off

  2. New Insurance Bill: All For Insurance Companies, Not For The Masses

  3. Which State Has The Highest Unemployment Rate In India?

  4. Rajdhani Express Hits Elephant Herd in Assam, 8 Killed

  5. From Buses To Streets: Kerala’s Quiet Revolt After The Dileep Verdict

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  2. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  3. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  4. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  5. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

US News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

World News

  1. Violence Erupts Outside Indian Assistant High Commission In Bangladesh, Several Injured

  2. Saudi Arabia, Dubai Deport Thousands Of Pakistani Nationals Over Begging

  3. US Defence Bill Signed By Trump Highlights India, Quad And Indo-Pacific Strategy

  4. Who Was Sharif Osman Hadi And Why Has His Death Sparked Protests In Dhaka?

  5. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm