Aamir Khan’s Team Shuts Down Rumours Of His Involvement In Coolie’s Distribution

Denying Aamir Khan's involvement in Coolie distribution, his team said that the actor's cameo in the film is a gesture of his bond with director Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Aamir Khan Coolie
Aamir Khan is not involved in the distribution of Coolie Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Aamir Khan's team clarified that the actor is not involved in the distribution of Coolie

  • Coolie stars Rajinikanth as a former gold smuggler

  • Aamir has a special cameo appearance in Lokesh Kanagaraj's film

Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie is all set to hit the big screen on August 14, 2025. Actor-producer Aamir Khan will have a special cameo appearance in the Rajinikanth-led action drama. There have been reports of Aamir's involvement in the distribution of Coolie. On Thursday, the actor's team denied the claims in a statement.

Aamir Khan's team denies actor's involvement in Coolie distribution

A spokesperson of Aamir Khan Productions, in a statement, clarified that "neither Aamir Khan, nor anyone from his team is involved in the distribution of Coolie."

"Mr Khan has not made any calls to any exhibitor or distributor. His cameo in the film is purely a gesture of his bond with director Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth. Everyone at AKP, especially Aamir Khan, is thrilled with the success of Sitaare Zameen Par’s YouTube release and is overjoyed with the response it has received," the spokesperson said further.

Aamir Khan on Sitaare Zameen Par releasing on YouTube - Instagram
Aamir Khan Apologises For Lying About Sitaare Zameen Par's YouTube Release

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Earlier, in an interview with Zoom, while talking about how he joined the project, the actor said, "I really enjoyed doing it and working with Rajini. I am big, huge fan of Rajini. I have a lot of love and respect for Rajini sir. So, I did not even hear the script. When Lokesh told me he wanted me to do a cameo in Rajini sir's movie, I said, 'Done. Whatever it is, I am doing it.'"

Coolie has been produced under the banner of Sun Pictures. The film also stars Nagarjuna, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, Reba Monica John, and Monisha Blessy in significant roles.

The trailer was released on August 2, and has received an overwhelming response.

Coolie gets A certificate, trailer to be out today at 7 pm - X/Sun Pictures
Rajinikanth's Coolie Gets A Certificate From CBFC; Trailer Release Time Announced

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 1-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Take Early Lead In Round 2 Clash

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance