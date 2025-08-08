Aamir Khan’s Team Shuts Down Rumours Of His Involvement In Coolie’s Distribution

Aamir Khan's team clarified that the actor is not involved in the distribution of Coolie
Coolie stars Rajinikanth as a former gold smuggler
Aamir has a special cameo appearance in Lokesh Kanagaraj's film
Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie is all set to hit the big screen on August 14, 2025. Actor-producer Aamir Khan will have a special cameo appearance in the Rajinikanth-led action drama. There have been reports of Aamir's involvement in the distribution of Coolie. On Thursday, the actor's team denied the claims in a statement.
Aamir Khan's team denies actor's involvement in Coolie distribution
A spokesperson of Aamir Khan Productions, in a statement, clarified that "neither Aamir Khan, nor anyone from his team is involved in the distribution of Coolie."
"Mr Khan has not made any calls to any exhibitor or distributor. His cameo in the film is purely a gesture of his bond with director Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth. Everyone at AKP, especially Aamir Khan, is thrilled with the success of Sitaare Zameen Par’s YouTube release and is overjoyed with the response it has received," the spokesperson said further.
Earlier, in an interview with Zoom, while talking about how he joined the project, the actor said, "I really enjoyed doing it and working with Rajini. I am big, huge fan of Rajini. I have a lot of love and respect for Rajini sir. So, I did not even hear the script. When Lokesh told me he wanted me to do a cameo in Rajini sir's movie, I said, 'Done. Whatever it is, I am doing it.'"
Coolie has been produced under the banner of Sun Pictures. The film also stars Nagarjuna, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, Reba Monica John, and Monisha Blessy in significant roles.
The trailer was released on August 2, and has received an overwhelming response.