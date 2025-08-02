Rajinikanth's Coolie Gets A Certificate From CBFC; Trailer Release Time Announced

Coolie trailer will be released on August 2 at 7 pm
Rajinikanth-led film received an A certificate from the CBFC
Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial will arrive in theatres on August 14, 2025
Rajinikanth starrer highly anticipated film Coolie has cleared its deck to have a grand release on the Independence Day week. From the posters and the songs, it seems that the superstar will deliver yet another blockbuster. Ahead of its release, Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial has received an A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
Coolie gets an A certificate
Sun Pictures took to their official X (formerly Twitter) handle to share the news. An A (Adults only) certification means that the film is prohibited to watch by anybody under the age of 18, in theatres for excessive violence, sexual content, or offensive language.
Coolie is Lokesh Kanagaraj's first film to get an A certificate. His previous films, Kaithi, Vikram and Leo, which had high-octane action scenes, were issued a U/A certificate.
Coolie is not the first film of Rajinikanth to get an A certificate. His previous films, such as Netri Kann (1981), Pudukkavidhai (1982), Ranga (1982), Naan Sigappu Manitha (1985), Oorkavalan (1987), also received adult-only ratings.
In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Kanagaraj said that Coolie is "going to trigger all the emotions that a family audience would want." However, he confirmed not making any compromises with the action sequences.
"At the same I don't want to lose my grip on the film. I don't want to do a PG-13 (Parents Strongly Cautioned) film. I have not avoided guns and drugs in the film, the godowns... It will have a lot of adrenaline rush, which we have not seen in Rajini sir's films in a while," he added.
Coolie trailer release date and time
In exciting news, the makers of Coolie on Friday announced that the theatrical trailer for the film will be launched today (August 2) at 7 pm, at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai. The makers also unveiled a striking poster sharing the news.
Coolie release date
Coolie will release in theatres on August 14 and clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji.
Coolie cast
Apart from Rajinikanth starring in the lead role, the action thriller also stars Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR and Monisha Blessy. Aamir Khan will have a special cameo appearance.
It has been produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures.
What is the budget of Coolie?
It is made on a whopping budget of Rs 400 crores ($46.6 million). As per reports, the film is expected to gross 500 crores ($57 million) from the pre-release business, which includes advance ticket sales, OTT and satellite rights.