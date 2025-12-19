Happy Patel Trailer: Vir Das-Aamir Khan's Film Promises To Be A Fun Feast; Don't Miss Imran Khan's Appearance In Bad Wig

Vir Das and Aamir Khan have reunited after 14 years for a quirky spy film, titled Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos.
It will hit the screens on January 16, 2026.
The film marks Imran Khan's comeback to films after 10 years.
Actor-comedian Vir Das is making his directorial debut with a quirky spy film, titled Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, for which he has collaborated with Aamir Khan. The film marks their reunion after 14 years since Delhi Belly (2011). Apart from co-directing the film with Kavi Shastri, Das plays the lead role in the upcoming film, alongside Mona Singh, and special cameo appearances by Aamir Khan and Imran Khan. Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, Happy Patel promises to be a laughter riot packed with humour, fun, energy, and lots of twists and surprises.
Happy Patel trailer
Set in Goa, the trailer of Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos shows Vir Das as Happy Patel, an imperfect spy who has failed the MI7 exams, not once, but seven times. He is assigned a new mission where he finds out that he is from India, and now, he has been tasked to “blend in” with the locals. In Goa, he meets his love interest, played by Mithila Palkar, but she is not the dream girl he imagines her to be. Mona Singh, in an interesting new haircut, plays the vamp named Mama.As the story unfolds, he lands in trouble, leading to a lot of chaos that looks absolutely fun. Mona Singh certainly stuns with her raw avatar, unlike anything she has portrayed on screen before, while Mithila Palkar adds her own distinct charm. Aamir Khan’s completely different avatar brings an extra punch to the narrative. Overall, the trailer is nothing less than a rollercoaster ride of fun and madness.
Happy Patel will hit the theatres on January 16, 2026.