Happy Patel Trailer: Vir Das-Aamir Khan's Film Promises To Be A Fun Feast; Don't Miss Imran Khan's Appearance In Bad Wig

Happy Patel trailer: Aamir Khan and Vir Das have reunited after 14 years. They last collaborated on Delhi Belly (2011). Happy Patel marks Imran Khan's debut to films.

Garima Das
Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Happy Patel trailer
Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos trailer out Photo: YouTube/Aamir Khan Talkies
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Vir Das and Aamir Khan have reunited after 14 years for a quirky spy film, titled Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos.

  • It will hit the screens on January 16, 2026.

  • The film marks Imran Khan's comeback to films after 10 years.

Actor-comedian Vir Das is making his directorial debut with a quirky spy film, titled Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, for which he has collaborated with Aamir Khan. The film marks their reunion after 14 years since Delhi Belly (2011). Apart from co-directing the film with Kavi Shastri, Das plays the lead role in the upcoming film, alongside Mona Singh, and special cameo appearances by Aamir Khan and Imran Khan. Backed by Aamir Khan Productions, Happy Patel promises to be a laughter riot packed with humour, fun, energy, and lots of twists and surprises.

Happy Patel trailer

Set in Goa, the trailer of Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos shows Vir Das as Happy Patel, an imperfect spy who has failed the MI7 exams, not once, but seven times. He is assigned a new mission where he finds out that he is from India, and now, he has been tasked to “blend in” with the locals. In Goa, he meets his love interest, played by Mithila Palkar, but she is not the dream girl he imagines her to be. Mona Singh, in an interesting new haircut, plays the vamp named Mama.As the story unfolds, he lands in trouble, leading to a lot of chaos that looks absolutely fun. Mona Singh certainly stuns with her raw avatar, unlike anything she has portrayed on screen before, while Mithila Palkar adds her own distinct charm. Aamir Khan’s completely different avatar brings an extra punch to the narrative. Overall, the trailer is nothing less than a rollercoaster ride of fun and madness.

Related Content
Related Content

Watch the trailer here.

Mohanlal starrer Vrusshabha trailer out - YouTube/Aashirvad Cinemas
Vrusshabha Trailer Shows Mohanlal In Commanding Dual Roles, Promises A Powerful Father-Son Saga

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Happy Patel will hit the theatres on January 16, 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Cricket Score, U19 Asia Cup: Start Of Play Delayed Due To Wet Outfield In First Semi-Final

  2. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Score, U19 Asia Cup Semi-Final: Umpires Inspecting Damp Patches; Revised Toss Time Awaited

  3. India's T20 World Cup Squad Announcement Preview, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Press Conference

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Travis Head Slams Yet Another Ton In Adelaide As England Falter

  5. India Vs South Africa Prediction, 5th T20I: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  2. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  3. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  5. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: SatChi Beat Indonesian Pair To Top Group B

  2. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Alfian-Fikri, Move Closer To Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chang-Weikeng Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Bounce Back To Beat Chinese Pair

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  5. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The SHANTI Bill, 2025: The Unmaking Of Nuclear Accountability

  2. Images Against Darkness: 100 Years Of The Indian Communist Movement And The Culture Of Rebellion, In Photos

  3. NIA Arrests Kashmir Resident In Red Fort Blast Case; Ninth Arrest So Far

  4. Resort Linked To Eknath Shinde’s Brother Supplied Food To Drug Unit: Shiv Sena (UBT)

  5. Lalit Modi Hosts Pre-Birthday Party For Vijay Mallya In London

Entertainment News

  1. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  2. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  3. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  4. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  5. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

US News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

World News

  1. Asim Munir Faces Pressure As US Pushes Pakistan To Send Troops For Trump's 20-Point Gaza Plan

  2. India Reopens Dhaka Visa Centre, Shuts Two Others in Bangladesh Over Security Concerns

  3. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

  4. Israel Advances Plan To Build 9000 New Housing Units In An Illegal Settlement

  5. Bondi Beach Terror Suspect Was Hyderabad Native With Indian Passport

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm