Happy Patel Trailer: Vir Das-Aamir Khan's Film Promises To Be A Fun Feast; Don't Miss Imran Khan's Appearance In Bad Wig

Happy Patel trailer

Set in Goa, the trailer of Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos shows Vir Das as Happy Patel, an imperfect spy who has failed the MI7 exams, not once, but seven times. He is assigned a new mission where he finds out that he is from India, and now, he has been tasked to “blend in” with the locals. In Goa, he meets his love interest, played by Mithila Palkar, but she is not the dream girl he imagines her to be. Mona Singh, in an interesting new haircut, plays the vamp named Mama.As the story unfolds, he lands in trouble, leading to a lot of chaos that looks absolutely fun. Mona Singh certainly stuns with her raw avatar, unlike anything she has portrayed on screen before, while Mithila Palkar adds her own distinct charm. Aamir Khan’s completely different avatar brings an extra punch to the narrative. Overall, the trailer is nothing less than a rollercoaster ride of fun and madness.