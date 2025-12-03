Aamir Khan Announces Hatke Spy Film Happy Patel With Vir Das; Set To Release In January 2026

In the video, Aamir is seen questioning Vir's approach to showcasing action, romance, and even an item number in the film. The Sitaare Zameen Par actor says he is worried about how the audience might react, as it's an offbeat film, and he starts beating up Vir. Amidst the fight, the audience comes out of the theatre praising the film. After hearing the positive reviews, Aamir's tone for Vir changes, and he too starts praising the film and Vir.