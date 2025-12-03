Aamir Khan Announces Hatke Spy Film Happy Patel With Vir Das; Set To Release In January 2026

Aamir Khan and Vir Das have come together for a quirky spy film, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, which will hit the screens on January 16, 2026.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Aamir Khan, Vir Das film
Aamir Khan announces new film with Vir Das
  • Aamir Khan and Vir Das have come together for a quirky spy film, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos.

  • The film has been backed by Aamir Khan Productions and marks Vir's directorial debut.

  • Alongside Vir, the film also stars Mona Singh and Imran Khan.

Aamir Khan and Vir Das have teamed up for a quirky spy film titled Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. Aamir Khan Productions on Wednesday made the announcement in the most unconventional and humorous way. The film marks actor-comedian Vir Das' directorial debut. The announcement video features Khan and Das.

In the video, Aamir is seen questioning Vir's approach to showcasing action, romance, and even an item number in the film. The Sitaare Zameen Par actor says he is worried about how the audience might react, as it's an offbeat film, and he starts beating up Vir. Amidst the fight, the audience comes out of the theatre praising the film. After hearing the positive reviews, Aamir's tone for Vir changes, and he too starts praising the film and Vir.

It then cuts to a brief glimpse of the film where we see Vir Das, Mona Singh and also a sneak-peek into Imran Khan's comeback. Aamir also appears towards the end of the video, which means he is making a cameo appearance in Happy Patel.

This film marks Vir’s second collaboration with Aamir Khan Productions after Delhi Belly (2011).

The production house captioned the video, "From 'Kya BANAYA 😡' to 'KYA BANAYA 🤩'Get ready for a wild ride of comedy, action, romance, and some spy stuff as well. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, in theatres only from January 16, 2026." and added the hashtag #HappyPatelKhatarnakJasoos.

Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Happy Patel is slated to hit the theatres on January 16, 2026.

