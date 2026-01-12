Freedom At Midnight Season 2 Review | War And Peace In Turbulent Times

In this project, Gandhi’s role as a stern keeper of conscience, amid the clashing statecraft of Nehru and Patel, emerges as the most impactful examination of Gandhian values in popular media since Lage Raho Munna Bhai in 2006. Consider the sequence where Nehru recites his famed independence speech, filmed as a spectacle emerging from the hallowed grounds of India’s future parliament, as it travels through radio to various corners of the nation on both sides of the border. In one of these corners lies Gandhi’s frail, half-naked body, turned away from the jubilant fireworks in the sky, as the shot cuts to a close up of his face, a single tear rolling down his cheek. It’s a masterful moment, where the camera lingers on the toll of this half-realised dream on Gandhi’s soul. This frames his controversial actions later in the series just before he was assassinated—his fast unto death so that the Indian government release its pending financial dues to Pakistan and other conditions to safeguard the lives of Muslim minorities in India. In an environment of hate, where state, intelligence, army, populace, artists and sportspeople coalesce into one as the enemy, the series courageously addresses the blind spots in this vision and the power of empathy as political theatre.