Mardaani 3 Trailer: Rani Mukerji Races Against Time To Save 93 Missing Girls

Mardaani 3 trailer, released on Monday, places Rani Mukerji back in uniform as ACP Shivani Shivaji Roy, setting up the franchise's most intense investigation to date. The trailer establishes a high-stakes crisis involving the disappearance of 93 young girls, pushing Shivani into a relentless race against time. The third instalment of the YRF franchise is set to hit the screens in the last week of January.