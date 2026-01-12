Mardaani 3 Trailer: Rani Mukerji Races Against Time To Save 93 Missing Girls

Rani Mukerji returns as ACP Shivani Shivaji Roy.
Trailer centres on the rescue of 93 missing girls.
Mallika Prasad plays the chilling antagonist Amma.
Mardaani 3 trailer, released on Monday, places Rani Mukerji back in uniform as ACP Shivani Shivaji Roy, setting up the franchise's most intense investigation to date. The trailer establishes a high-stakes crisis involving the disappearance of 93 young girls, pushing Shivani into a relentless race against time. The third instalment of the YRF franchise is set to hit the screens in the last week of January.
Watch Mardaani 3 trailer here
The trailer introduces the film’s central antagonist, Amma, played by Mallika Prasad. Operating a sinister beggar mafia, Amma emerges as a calculated and menacing force at the heart of a large-scale human trafficking network. The missing children, aged between eight and 11, are revealed to be part of a carefully planned crime ring, raising the emotional and moral stakes of the case.
Staying true to the franchise’s tone, the visuals are darker and more grounded than before. Interrogation scenes, chase sequences, and moments of quiet intensity underline Shivani Roy’s uncompromising pursuit of justice. Rani Mukerji anchors the trailer with controlled fury, reinforcing why the character remains one of Hindi cinema’s strongest female protagonists.
The reaction to the Mardaani 3 trailer online has been swift. While many praised its grit and urgency, some viewers noted similarities with crime dramas like Delhi Crime. Others welcomed the familiarity, calling it a natural evolution of the franchise’s hard-hitting realism.
Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film continues Yash Raj Films’ focus on socially rooted thrillers led by women. Rani Mukerji has previously described the film as dark, brutal and emotionally demanding.
Release Date
Mardaani 3 releases in theatres on 30 January 2026.