Post the advent of OTT, the streaming platforms are full of endless entertainment options. However, out of the plethora of content out there, there are several shows and films with gripping narratives and impactful themes. From courtroom dramas to intense crime scene investigations, these titles showcase hard-hitting cases. They not only entertain the audience but also raise questions about justice and morality.
‘Bhakshak’
The gripping crime thriller film on Netflix, produced by Gauri Khan and starring Bhumi Pednekar, Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava, and Sai Tamhankar, revolves around Vaishali, a journalist, who aims to unravel a dark secret at a shelter home where young girls are being abused. Despite facing threats, she remains determined to expose the truth, and fights against the powerful perpetrators.
‘State v/s Ahuja’
These Watcho Exclusive is a gripping web series that revolves around Bollywood superstar Ansh Ahuja, who is accused of a serious crime by his maid. The show showcases the crime investigation and courtroom drama. Till the end, the viewers are kept guessing about Ansh's guilt and the truth behind the accusations. The show stars Ashmit Patel, Jaswinder Gardner, Sarika Singh, and Anurekha Bhagat,.
‘Scoop’
The gripping Netflix series created by Hansal Mehta and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul, stars Karishma Tanna, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Harman Baweja. It follows the story of Jagruti Pathak, a crime reporter who becomes the prime suspect in the murder of another journalist. She is accused of having underworld connections to eliminate her rival. Based on the true story of Jigna Vora, as told in her memoir "Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison," the series explores her pursuit of justice.
‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’
The courtroom drama directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and starring Manoj Bajpayee, is based on true events, and follows lawyer Adv. PC Solanki's fight for justice for a minor victim over five years. The film is about a man's pursuit of truth and justice against the powerful forces.
‘Delhi Crime’
The Netflix series featuring Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, and Rajesh Tailang, is based on the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape case. The show follows the journey of South Delhi’s DCP Vartika Chaturvedi and her pursuit to nab the six perpetrators, all while facing issues of inadequate infrastructure, bureaucratic hurdles, and public scrutiny. It's a must-watch.
‘Bhaukaal’
The gripping crime drama series on MX Player is helmed by Jatin Wagle, and stars Mohit Raina, Abhimanyu Singh, Siddhanth Kapoor, Bidita Bag, and Pradeep Nagar. It follows Naveen Sikhera (played by Mohit Raina), newly appointed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), and how he faces the rampant crime in the troubled area, ruled by two notorious gangs. It is inspired by the real-life encounter specialist Navniet Sekera.
‘Dahaad’
This Prime Video’s gripping web series created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, is set in Mandawa, Rajasthan, and is inspired by Mohan Kumar (Cyanide Mohan). The show follows sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati's investigation into the disappearances of twenty-seven women. She finally suspects a serial killer at large, and Anjali races against time to catch the culprit. Starring Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah, Vijay Varma, and Sohum Shah, this eight-part series promises unexpected twists and turns.