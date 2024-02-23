‘Scoop’

The gripping Netflix series created by Hansal Mehta and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul, stars Karishma Tanna, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Harman Baweja. It follows the story of Jagruti Pathak, a crime reporter who becomes the prime suspect in the murder of another journalist. She is accused of having underworld connections to eliminate her rival. Based on the true story of Jigna Vora, as told in her memoir "Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison," the series explores her pursuit of justice.