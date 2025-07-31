Trump Moves To Browbeat India On Tariffs

``Trump is adept at pressure tactics . He knows that India would like to continue its defense and energy relationship with Russia. He is also miffed with Russia since they have refused to listen and come to the negotiating table . Pakistan was willing to do anything to get into the good books of the US . They will be happy that Trump has agreed to explore oil (read minerals) in restive Balochistan. That also creates competition and gets the Chinese monkey off their back. This is killing three birds with one stone. We will see that Trump will soften and sharpen his tweets alternately as the negotiations approach end August. Till then India will need to ride this out,’’ says Ambassador Anil Wadhwa, who tracks India-US relations. `` On closer reading while others in Asia have got tariffs of 15-35 percent they have also promised a lot by way of opening up their economy to investments. India has not done that. Besides Indian pharma, semi conductors and rare earths have been exempted from these tariffs. Our labour intensive industries will need to find new or newer markets, ” he adds.