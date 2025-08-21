What Is Bronco Test? All About BCCI’s Rugby-Centric Fitness Trial For Indian Cricketers - Explained

Indian cricket team introduces Bronco Test to boost fitness, endurance, and running standards ahead of Asia Cup 2025 squad, addressing fast bowlers’ concerns and complementing Yo-Yo Test and 2-km time trial

What Is Bronco Test? All About BCCI’s Rugby-Centric Fitness Trial For Indian Cricketers - Explained
The Indian cricket team is gearing up for several major assignments, making it crucial for players to maintain peak fitness. To help achieve this, a rugby-centric Bronco Test has reportedly been introduced by the team’s strength and conditioning coach, Adrian le Roux.

The test involves multiple shuttle runs of 20 metres, 40 metres, and 60 metres, designed to enhance aerobic capacity and endurance. Head coach Gautam Gambhir supports the initiative, particularly emphasizing the need for fast bowlers to focus more on running rather than spending too much time in the gym.

According to an Indian Express report, the suggestion for the Bronco Test comes as some fast bowlers’ fitness levels were found lacking during India’s five-Test series in England, with only pacer Mohammed Siraj playing in all matches.

Some of India’s top players have already taken the test at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, which also conducts the Yo-Yo Test and a 2-kilometre time trial as part of its fitness assessments.

India announced Asia Cup 2025 squad, featuring several surprise picks that have generated buzz among fans and experts alike. With multiple major tournaments on the horizon, maintaining peak fitness vital for Indian cricket team.

The Bronco Test will play a key role in upcoming training sessions and events, ensuring that all players, especially the fast bowlers, meet the required endurance and running standards.

What Is Bronco Test?

The Bronco Test is a demanding aerobic fitness assessment designed to measure both endurance and speed. Participants must complete a series of shuttle runs covering 20 meters, 40 meters, and 60 meters, which together form one set.

Each player is required to complete five consecutive sets, totaling 1,200 meters without a break, ideally finishing the entire test within six minutes. The exercise pushes players to maintain high-intensity running over distance, making it a rigorous test of overall fitness.

Adrian le Roux, who rejoined the Indian cricket team in June as the strength and conditioning coach, oversees the test. He brings experience from his previous stints with Cricket South Africa and IPL franchises Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings, emphasizing the importance of running and endurance for elite cricketers.

Why BCCI Introduced Bronco Test?

A BCCI source told The Indian Express that the board aims to maintain high fitness standards for Indian cricketers, noting that fast bowlers in particular were not running enough and were spending too much time in the gym. Several players have already taken the Bronco Test at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

"The Bronco Test has been introduced at the Centre of Excellence. Some of India’s contracted players have travelled to Bengaluru and have taken the test. The test is being used to set clear fitness standards. It was noticed that Indian cricketers, especially fast bowlers, were not running enough and spending too much time in the gym. Players have been told they will have to do more running," the source added.

For context, the 2-kilometre time trial requires fast bowlers to finish in 8 minutes 15 seconds, while batsmen, wicket-keepers, and spinners have a benchmark of 8 minutes 30 seconds. The Yo-Yo Test involves running between markers 20 meters apart at increasing speeds, with a 10-second break after each 40-metre run, and the minimum level for the Indian team is set at 17.1.

