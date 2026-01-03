Baroda Vs Vidarbha Toss Update, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: VID Bowl First – Check Playing XIs

In the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2025-26 Round 5, Baroda take on Vidarbha in an Elite Group B encounter at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Khandheri, Rajkot, on Saturday, January 3, 2026.
Both Baroda and Vidarbha have three wins from four matches and are fourth and second, respectively. Hardik Pandya’s return to the playing XI will make Baroda slight favourites in today’s contest.
Baroda vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Toss Update
Vidarbha captain Harsh Dubey won the toss and opted to bowl first in today’s Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group B match.
Baroda vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Playing XIs
Baroda: Nitya Pandya, Amit Pasi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya (c), Vishnu Solanki, Priyanshu Moliya, Atit Sheth, Raj Limbani, Karan Umatt, Mahesh Pithiya.
Vidarbha: Atharva Taide, Aman Mokhade, Dhruv Shorey, Nachiket Bhute, Yash Rathod, Ravikumar Samarth, Akshay Wadkar (wk), Harsh Dubey (c), Parth Rekhade, Yash Thakur, Praful Hinge.
Baroda vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Full Squads
Baroda: Nitya Pandya, Amit Pasi, Krunal Pandya (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Vishnu Solanki, Bhanu Pania, Priyanshu Moliya, Atit Sheth, Raj Limbani, Karan Umatt, Mahesh Pithiya, Lakshit Toksiya, Aryan Chavda, Shashwat Rawat, Shivalik Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Ninad Ashvinkumar Rathva, Mitesh Patel.
Vidarbha: Atharva Taide, Aman Mokhade, Dhruv Shorey, Nachiket Bhute, Yash Rathod, Ravikumar Samarth, Akshay Wadkar (wk), Harsh Dubey (c), Yash Kadam, Darshan Nalkande, Dipesh Parwani, Praful Hinge, Shivam Deshmukh, Ganesh Bhosle, Shubham Dubey, Parth Rekhade, Yash Thakur.
Baroda vs Vidarbha, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming
The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group B match between Baroda and Vidarbha will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website, but there will be no television broadcast of the game in India. You can follow our coverage of the match live on Outlook India.