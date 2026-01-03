Rajasthan Vs Tamil Nadu Toss Update, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: TN Bowl First – Check Playing XIs

In the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2025-26 Round 5, Rajasthan take on Tamil Nadu in an Elite Group A encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium B Ground in Ahmedabad on Saturday, January 3, 2026.
Rajasthan are second-last in Group A with no wins from their four games so far, losing narrowly by two wickets against Kerala in their last outing. Tamil Nadu, meanwhile, have lost three games in a row to find themselves just one place above their opponents.
Rajasthan vs Tamil Nadu, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Toss Update
Tamil Nadu captain N Jagadeesan won the toss and opted to bowl first in today’s Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group A match.
Rajasthan vs Tamil Nadu, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Playing XIs
Rajasthan: Aditya Singh Rathore, Karan Lamba, Deepak Hooda, Samarpit Joshi (wk), Mukul Choudhary, Ramnivas Golada, Manav Suthar (c), Kukna Ajay Singh, Ashok Sharma, Akash Maharaj Singh, Khaleel Ahmed.
Tamil Nadu: N Jagadeesan (wk) (c), Athish SR, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Baba Indrajith, Washington Sundar, Sunny Sandhu, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sonu Yadav, Mohamed Ali, Gurjapneet Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy.
Rajasthan vs Tamil Nadu, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Full Squads
Rajasthan: Aditya Singh Rathore, Ram Mohan Chouhan, Karan Lamba, Deepak Hooda, Mahipal Lomror, Samarpit Joshi (wk), Kukna Ajay Singh, Manav Suthar (c), Ashok Sharma, Aniket Choudhary, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mukul Choudhary, Sumit Godara, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Manender Narender Singh.
Tamil Nadu: Athish SR, N Jagadeesan (wk) (c), Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Baba Indrajith, Boopathi Kumar, Mohamed Ali, Sunny Sandhu, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sonu Yadav, Gurjapneet Singh, Govinth Ganesh, CV Achyuth, Andre Siddarth C, Karthick Manikandan, Sai Sudharsan, Sachin Rathi.
Rajasthan vs Tamil Nadu, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming
The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Elite Group A match between Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu will not be live-streamed or televised on the JioHotstar or Star Sports Network channels in India. You can follow our coverage of the match live on Outlook India.