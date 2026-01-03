Paarl Royals Vs MI Cape Town: Who Won Yesterday In SA20 2026 Match 10 – Check Result

Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town, SA20 2026 Match 10: Lhuan-dre Pretorius struck an unbeaten 98 as Paarl Royals edged MI Cape Town by one run in a dramatic Western Cape derby, with Ottniel Baartman holding his nerve in a decisive final over at Boland Park

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Paarl Royals Vs MI Cape Town: Who Won Yesterday In SA20 2026 Match 10
Paarl Royals (PR) players celebrate after beating MI Cape Town (MICT) by 1 run during Match 10 of the Betway SA20 2026. | Photo: Special Arrangement
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Paarl Royals won by one run against MI Cape Town in SA20 2026 Western Cape derby on Friday

  • Lhuan-dre Pretorius smashed an unbeaten 98 off 65 balls, sharing a 100-run opening stand with Asa Tribe

  • Sikandar Raza claimed 3/27 and Ottniel Baartman took 4/51 as MI Cape Town fell just short

Lhuan-dre Pretorius announced his arrival in SA20 2026 by smashing an unbeaten 98 to guide Paarl Royals to a dramatic one-run win over MI Cape Town in a pulsating Western Cape derby at Boland Park on Friday night.

In a contest that went down to the final ball, the Royals held their nerve to edge past MI Cape Town, with seamer Ottniel Baartman producing a decisive final over under intense pressure.

Pretorius’ 98 Lays The Foundation

After a quiet start to the season, Pretorius rediscovered his best touch at his favoured home venue. The teenage batter, who finished as last season’s leading run-scorer, was at his belligerent best, striking 10 boundaries and two sixes during a commanding 65-ball unbeaten 98.

Opening alongside Asa Tribe, Pretorius put MI Cape Town on the back foot early. The Royals’ opening pair added exactly 100 runs in 10.4 overs, dominating the Powerplay and middle overs alike.

MI Cape Town skipper Rashid Khan (2/31) finally broke the stand by having Tribe caught for 51 off 34 balls, while Kagiso Rabada later bowled a dot ball to deny Pretorius a maiden T20 century as the Royals closed their innings.

Related Content
Related Content

Pretorius’ knock earned him the Player of the Match, claiming 72% of the fan vote, ahead of Sikandar Raza, Asa Tribe, and Rassie van der Dussen.

Royals’ Bowlers Hold Nerve In Last-Over Finish

MI Cape Town responded strongly with the bat, as Rassie van der Dussen and Ryan Rickelton (36) put on 77 runs for the opening wicket in 7.5 overs, keeping the chase firmly on track.

However, Royals’ new signing Sikandar Raza (3/27) turned the tide with a crucial spell, removing Rickelton and the dangerous Nicholas Pooran, before clean bowling Tom Moores for a first-ball duck.

Momentum swung again when Baartman struck twice in quick succession, dismissing Van der Dussen (59) and Jason Smith (1) within three balls, denting MI Cape Town’s chase.

The final over encapsulated the drama. With 15 runs required, Baartman conceded a six to Kagiso Rabada over long-off, seemingly tilting the game towards MI Cape Town. But the seamer responded immediately, having Rabada caught at the boundary.

That left six needed off the final ball. George Linde connected cleanly, slicing the ball over covers, but it dropped inches short of the rope, sparking wild celebrations among the Royals faithful.

Baartman finished with 4/51, sealing a thrilling one-run victory for Paarl Royals in one of the best matches of the SA20 season so far.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 5 LIVE Scores: KL Rahul Likely To Play; UP, MP, Mumbai Look To Stay Perfect

  2. Delhi Vs Services LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Ishant Sharma And Harshit Rana Put SER Under Pressure

  3. Maharashtra Vs Mumbai Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: MAH Steady At Top As Shaw, Kulkarni Settle In

  4. Rajasthan Vs Tamil Nadu Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Elite Group A Laggards Face Off In Ahmedabad

  5. Jharkhand Vs Kerala Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Will Sanju Samson Play Today?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  2. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  3. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  4. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

  5. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  2. Only Marathi Is Compulsory In Maharashtra, Says CM Fadnavis

  3. Day In Pics: January 02, 2026

  4. Tom Vattakuzhy On Kochi Biennale Halt: ‘My Christ Is A Constellation of Values

  5. Fadnavis Draws The Line – Next Mumbai Mayor Will Be Hindu-Marathi

Entertainment News

  1. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  2. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  3. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  4. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  5. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

US News

  1. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

  2. U.S. Military Strikes 3 Suspected Drug-Smuggling Boats, Killing 3

  3. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  4. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  5. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

World News

  1. Trump Warns Iran: US Will Intervene

  2. Zohran Mamdani Takes Oath As NYC Mayor, Promises Expansive Governance

  3. In Photos: Zohran Mamadani’s Swearing-In Ceremony With Bernie Sanders

  4. Another Bangladeshi Hindu Businessman Stabbed, Set On Fire

  5. Crans-Montana Bar Fire: Dozens Dead, 115 Injured In Swiss Ski Resort

Latest Stories

  1. Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom 2 Shelved, Confirms Producer Naga Vamsi

  2. Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Stars Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

  3. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh Starrer Breaks Jawan's Record, Becomes 6th Highest Grossing Film

  4. J&K: Cricketer Wears Palestinian Flag On Helmet On Field, Police Orders Probe

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP, Questions MP Government

  6. GATE 2026 Admit Card: IIT Guwahati Defers Hall Ticket Release With Revised Date 'Soon'

  7. NHL Winter Classic: Florida Panthers Snapped Training Ahead Of Rangers Clash

  8. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism