Paarl Royals Vs MI Cape Town: Who Won Yesterday In SA20 2026 Match 10 – Check Result

Paarl Royals won by one run against MI Cape Town in SA20 2026 Western Cape derby on Friday
Lhuan-dre Pretorius smashed an unbeaten 98 off 65 balls, sharing a 100-run opening stand with Asa Tribe
Sikandar Raza claimed 3/27 and Ottniel Baartman took 4/51 as MI Cape Town fell just short
Lhuan-dre Pretorius announced his arrival in SA20 2026 by smashing an unbeaten 98 to guide Paarl Royals to a dramatic one-run win over MI Cape Town in a pulsating Western Cape derby at Boland Park on Friday night.
In a contest that went down to the final ball, the Royals held their nerve to edge past MI Cape Town, with seamer Ottniel Baartman producing a decisive final over under intense pressure.
Pretorius’ 98 Lays The Foundation
After a quiet start to the season, Pretorius rediscovered his best touch at his favoured home venue. The teenage batter, who finished as last season’s leading run-scorer, was at his belligerent best, striking 10 boundaries and two sixes during a commanding 65-ball unbeaten 98.
Opening alongside Asa Tribe, Pretorius put MI Cape Town on the back foot early. The Royals’ opening pair added exactly 100 runs in 10.4 overs, dominating the Powerplay and middle overs alike.
MI Cape Town skipper Rashid Khan (2/31) finally broke the stand by having Tribe caught for 51 off 34 balls, while Kagiso Rabada later bowled a dot ball to deny Pretorius a maiden T20 century as the Royals closed their innings.
Pretorius’ knock earned him the Player of the Match, claiming 72% of the fan vote, ahead of Sikandar Raza, Asa Tribe, and Rassie van der Dussen.
Royals’ Bowlers Hold Nerve In Last-Over Finish
MI Cape Town responded strongly with the bat, as Rassie van der Dussen and Ryan Rickelton (36) put on 77 runs for the opening wicket in 7.5 overs, keeping the chase firmly on track.
However, Royals’ new signing Sikandar Raza (3/27) turned the tide with a crucial spell, removing Rickelton and the dangerous Nicholas Pooran, before clean bowling Tom Moores for a first-ball duck.
Momentum swung again when Baartman struck twice in quick succession, dismissing Van der Dussen (59) and Jason Smith (1) within three balls, denting MI Cape Town’s chase.
The final over encapsulated the drama. With 15 runs required, Baartman conceded a six to Kagiso Rabada over long-off, seemingly tilting the game towards MI Cape Town. But the seamer responded immediately, having Rabada caught at the boundary.
That left six needed off the final ball. George Linde connected cleanly, slicing the ball over covers, but it dropped inches short of the rope, sparking wild celebrations among the Royals faithful.
Baartman finished with 4/51, sealing a thrilling one-run victory for Paarl Royals in one of the best matches of the SA20 season so far.