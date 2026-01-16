Who is Ottniel Baartman, Second South African Pacer To Bag SA20 Hat-trick For Paarl Royals?

Paarl Royals' Ottneil Baartman put up a splendid display with the ball against Pretoria Capitals in the ongoing SA20 2025-26, taking a hat-trick, as well as completing a fifer as well which helped Royals register a brilliant win

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
T20 Cricket world cup: Ban vs SA photos_ 6
South Africa's Ottniel Baartman | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ottniel Baartman took a hat-trick in the SA20

  • The pacer though has not made the cut for the T20 WC squad for SA

  • Steyn has criticised the SA selectors for snubbing the pacer

Paarl Royals registered a brilliant win over Pretoria Capitals in their SA20 2025-26 match on Thursday, January 15 at SuperSport Park, Centurion on the back of Ottniel Baartman's sensational hat-trick.

Capitals were restricted to 127 in their first innings with Baartman being the main culprit for their downfall. The pacer bowled four overs and conceded 16 runs and scalping five wickets as well.

He dismissed Andre Russell, Lizaad Williams and Lungi Ngidi on the first three balls of the 19th over and thus became the 2nd player in SA20 history to register a hat-trick. Moreover, he is also the first Paarls Royal player to do so.

Who Is Ottneil Baartman?

Baartman hails from Oudtshoorn, a town in the South African province of West Cape. Baartman's mother wanted her son to focus on academics but the Protea's love for the game, made him fall in love with the sport.

Baartman moved to Bloemfontein and stayed there for three years with the Knights. However, the team did not offer a new contract to the bowler who then switched sides to the Dolphins, for the following domestic season.

The move saw him scalp 11 wickets in the CSA Provincial T20 Cup. At the CSA 2022-23 T20 Challenge, Baartman took 15 wickets at an average of 14.40, becoming the second-most wicket-taker that year.

Related Content
Related Content

His domestic performance did not go unnoticed as South Africa national team came calling. He received his maiden Test call-up in 2021 for two-Test series against Pakistan.

In their recent T20I series against India, Baartman took four wickets against the hosts, becoming the second Proteas bowler to claim four-fer against the Men In Blue in T20I cricket. He finished with figures of 4/24 as they won the second T20I with ease in Mullanpur.

Steyn 'Cheeky Dig' At SA Selectors

Steyn took to X (formerly Twitter) with the caption 'I'm done' with a clown emoji, to take a sly dig at the South Africa selectors after the bowler's hat-trick in the SA20 match. The 32-year-old pacer's exclusion from the T20 World Cup 2026 squad was criticised by Steyn.

"We really need to start looking at Baartman as one of SA's best white ball bowlers. He's the highest wicket taker in SA20, won the league twice and made a final, let me remind you, that's a comp that has 4 INTERNATIONAL players (often batters) plus all the PROTEAS! He's number 1. Thats (sic) TOP quality, but he'll be sitting home for this years 20/20 WC," the former South African cricketer had formerly wrote on X.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan U19 Vs England U19 Live Score: Green Shirts Open World Cup Campaign Against Young Lions

  2. Who is Ottniel Baartman, Second South African Pacer To Bag SA20 Hat-trick For Paarl Royals?

  3. Pretoria Capitals Vs Paarl Royals: Who Won Yesterday In SA20 2026 Match 25 – Check Result

  4. BCB Reschedules Bangladesh Premier League 2026 After Players Call Off Protests

  5. Harleen Deol Makes A Statement: From Controversial Retire Out To Match-Winning Knock In WPL 2026

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka At Australian Open 2026: World No. 1's Possible Path To Third Title

  2. Coco Gauff At Australian Open 2026: American Youngster's Possible Path To Maiden Title

  3. Iga Swiatek At Australian Open 2026: World No 2 Polish Star’s Possible Path To Maiden Title

  4. Roger Federer Revisits Australian Open Memories, Talks On Modern Tennis Era - Watch

  5. Jannik Sinner At Australia Open 2026: Italian Champion's Possible Path To Third Title

Badminton News

  1. BWF India Open 2026 Live Scores Quarter-Final Updates: All Eyes On Lakshya Sen

  2. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  3. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

  4. India Open Badminton 2026: Bird Droppings Disrupt Prannoy-Loh Match Twice – Watch

  5. BWF India Open, Day 2 Highlights: PV Sindhu Suffers Early Exit; Sat-Chi, Prannoy, Kidambi And Malvika Advance

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  2. BMC Polls 2026: Chaos Ensues As Voter Names Go Missing From Electoral Rolls

  3. BMC Polls: Voting Ends At 5.30 pm, Turnout Touches Nearly 50%, Higher Than 2017

  4. BMC Elections: Majority Of Exit Polls Predict BJP–Shiv Sena Clean Sweep

  5. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So

Entertainment News

  1. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  2. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  3. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  4. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  5. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. Germany To Partner With US, Plans To Deploy Military Personnel In Greenland,

  2. ‘Bring Our Children Back’: Kashmiri Parents Urge Centre To Evacuate Students from Iran

  3. K-Drama Releases This Week: No Tail to Tell, Positively Yours, Can This Love Be Translated? And More

  4. Outlook Explainer: How China Built $1.2tn Trade Surplus Without Relying On The US

  5. Padma Lakshmi: Very Dark Period in US Right Now

Latest Stories

  1. BMC Election 2026 Results LIVE Updates: BJP Alliance And Shiv-Sena UBT Coalition Neck To Neck In Early Trends

  2. India-EU Trade Deal Near Finish Line As Uncertainty Clouds US Pact

  3. Mauni Amavasya Significance In Astrology: Planetary Influence, Rituals, And Auspicious Remedies

  4. India Readies Evacuation Of 10,000 Citizens As Iran–US Tensions Escalate

  5. Trump Finally 'gets' The Nobel He Was So Desperate For

  6. BMC Elections 2026: Row Erupts Over Use Of Marker Pens Instead Of Indelible Ink

  7. IBPS RRB Clerk 2025 Prelims Result Expected Shortly: Direct Link to Download Scorecard

  8. Didi vs ED: Why Did Directorate Wait Two Years To Raid I-PAC? Trinamool Asks SC