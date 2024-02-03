Ottniel Emile Graham Baartman, is a South African cricketer recognized for his right-arm medium-fast bowling. He bats right-handed and primarily operates as a bowler for his teams. Baartman has represented various teams throughout his career, including South Africa, Dolphins, South Western Districts, South Western Districts Under-19s, and Sunrisers Eastern Cape. In First-Class cricket, Baartman has featured in 40 matches, claiming 109 wickets at an average of 27.16. His List A record includes 42 matches with 61 wickets, while in T20s, he has taken 98 wickets in 70 matches. Apart from his bowling prowess, Baartman has contributed with the bat, although sparingly, scoring 154 runs in First-Class, 58 runs in List A, and 8 runs in T20s.

In January 2015 he made his first-class debut for Southwestern Districts in the Sunfoil 3-Day Cup. In September 2018, he was named in Northern Cape’s squad for the 2018 Africa T20 Cup. In September 2019, he was named in Northern Cape’s squad for the 2019-20 CSA Provincial T20 Cup.

In January 2021, Baartman was named in South Africa’s Test squad for their series against Pakistan. In April 2021, he was named in KwaZulu Natal’s squad, ahead of the 2021-22 cricket season in South Africa

Baartman is named in South Africa’s provisional squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup.