Modi To Attend SCO Summit As India-China Relations Show Upward Trend, Says NSA Doval

Special Representatives hold talks on boundary issues amid ongoing efforts to rebuild bilateral ties and maintain peace along the LAC.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Minister Wang Yi
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Minister Wang Yi Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • NSA Ajit Doval said India-China relations have improved, with more substantial bilateral engagements since the last Special Representatives talks.

  • Peace and tranquillity continue along the LAC, with troops disengaged from key friction points in eastern Ladakh.

  • PM Modi is set to visit China for the SCO Summit in Tianjin, aiming to strengthen cooperation and strategic communication.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin on August 31 and September 1, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval confirmed during his talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday. According to PTI, the discussions were held under the Special Representatives (SR) mechanism aimed at addressing boundary issues.

Speaking during his televised opening remarks, Doval said there has been an “upward trend” in India-China relations over the past nine months, with peace and tranquillity prevailing along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). He added that bilateral engagements have become “more substantial,” highlighting a “new energy and momentum” in ties between the two countries. Reported PTI, the SR talks assume “very special importance” in view of the prime minister’s upcoming visit.

Doval recalled his visit to Beijing in December last year for the previous round of SR talks and referenced the meeting between PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan, Russia, in October 2022. According to PTI, he noted that both sides benefited from these interactions, which helped create a “new environment” for progressing various areas of bilateral cooperation.

The military standoff in eastern Ladakh began in May 2020, culminating in deadly clashes at Galwan Valley in June 2020, which severely strained relations. According to PTI, the disengagement of troops from the remaining friction points at Demchok and Depsang, finalised on 21 October last year, effectively ended the standoff. However, frontline forces have yet to be fully withdrawn, with both sides maintaining around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

During his remarks, Wang Yi underlined the importance of increasing mutual trust through strategic communication, expanding common interests through cooperation, and properly resolving specific border issues. He added that China attaches “great importance” to the prime minister’s visit and welcomed the restored stability along the borders. PTI reported that Wang arrived in Delhi on Monday for a two-day visit largely aimed at strengthening bilateral relations.

In recent months, both countries have initiated steps to rebuild ties, including the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and the reinstatement of tourist visa issuance by New Delhi for Chinese nationals.

According to PTI, the 24th SR talks are expected to focus on new confidence-building measures and a review of the overall situation along the LAC.

(With inputs from PTI)

