The military standoff in eastern Ladakh began in May 2020, culminating in deadly clashes at Galwan Valley in June 2020, which severely strained relations. According to PTI, the disengagement of troops from the remaining friction points at Demchok and Depsang, finalised on 21 October last year, effectively ended the standoff. However, frontline forces have yet to be fully withdrawn, with both sides maintaining around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.