Defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape reached their second consecutive Betway SA20 final after securing a convincing 51-run victory over Durban's Super Giants in the rain-affected Qualifier 1 in Cape Town. (More Cricket News)

The match was stopped for around an hour due to heavy rain on Tuesday but no overs were lost. The final will be played on Saturday in Cape Town while eliminator and second qualifier will take place in Johannesburg.