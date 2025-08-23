FC Barcelona Vs Levante UD LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Unai Elgezabal Own-goal Sends Catalans Into Frenzy

Barcelona Vs Levante LIVE Score, La Liga, La Liga 2025-26: Levante led 2-0 at the break but Barcelona have comeback strongly in the second half. Cath the live coverage of the Barcelona vs Levante match of the La Liga 2025-26 season at the Ciutat de València in Valencia, Spain, right here

Barcelona-Levante-AP
Barcelona's Eric Garcia heads the ball during the La Liga soccer match between Levante and Barcelon in Valencia, Spain, Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. AP
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of another La Liga 2025-26 fixture between Levante UD and FC Barcelona at the Ciutat de València Stadium on Sunday, August 24 (IST). Barca are on a high after thrashing 10-man Mallorca 3-0 whereas Levante lost 1-2 to Alaves on the opening day. Catch the live score and updates from the La Liga Matchday 2 fixture LEV vs BAR at Ciutat de València Stadium, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Barcelona Vs Levante LIVE Score, La Liga: Barca Are Unbeatable!

Champions for a reason! After being 0-2 down at the break, 2-2 in the second-half, the visitors grab in what could be the winner as Ferran Torres heads in to the empty net after Lamine Yamal lobs in from the right. Catalans are over the moon. However, it is given as Unai Elgezabal og!

Levante 2-3 Barcelona 90+3'

Barcelona Vs Levante LIVE Score, La Liga: Barca Fail To Score

It's backs against the wall now for Levante now. And amidst that, Barca win a free-kick after Pampin fouls Lamine Yamal.

Levante 2-2 Barcelona 88'

Barcelona Vs Levante LIVE Score, La Liga: Pressure From Barca

Levante have been brilliant so far in this game as they defend yet another Barca attack. This has been the story of the game so far with the hosts giving the defending champs a run for their money.

Levante 2-2 Barcelona 83'

Barcelona Vs Levante LIVE Score, La Liga: LEV Make Subs

On: Carlos Espi, Iker Losada and Diego Pampin.

Off: Manu Sanchez, Roger Brugue and Ivan Romero.

Levante 2-2 Barcelona 77'

Barcelona Vs Levante LIVE Score, La Liga: Barca Getting Chance After Chance

Barcelona are not meddling around as they get chance after chance to score the third goal but Levante's goalie stands firm. The visitors have shown great mettle to come from 0-2 down to level 2-2!

Levante 2-2 Barcelona 75'

Barcelona Vs Levante LIVE Score, La Liga: Don't Count Out Any Of These Two

Barca are looking threatening on the attack but Levante can't be discounted as they look dangerous on the counter. Expect more goals in the last 30 mins or so.

Levante 2-2 Barcelona 60'

Barcelona Vs Levante LIVE Score, La Liga: Oh Hello!

Barca just don't know when to give up! Ferran Torres draws Catalans level after a cross is whipped in by Raphinha and the former Man City forward nods in to draw his side level. Unreal scenes!

Levante 2-2 Barcelona 52'

Barcelona Vs Levante LIVE Score, La Liga: Goal

Pedri with a scorcher! That is someway to bring your team back in the contest. Levante fans are shell-shocked as Barca's fortunes are revived by Pedri's shot. Game on!

Levante 2-1 Barcelona 49'

Barcelona Vs Levante LIVE Score, La Liga: Kick-off In Second-Half

Huge 45 mins for Barca and Hansi Flick. Levante have the ball in their court and another goal, either side, could decide the tide going their favour. In the meantime, Rashford and Casado are replaced as ani Olmo and Gavi make way.

Levante 2-0 Barcelona 46'

Barcelona Vs Levante LIVE Score, La Liga: HT

Wow! Who would have thought Barca will be 0-2 down to Levante. The hosts are 45 mins plus stoppages away from clinching a victory. Lots of work to do for Catalans at the break.

Levante 2-0 Barcelona

Barcelona Vs Levante LIVE Score, La Liga: Oh Hang On, VAR Awards A Penalty

VAR intervenes and sees a handball off Keita Balde and awards a penalty to Levante. Jose Luis Morales steps up and puts it past Garcia to hand his side a 2-0 lead.

Barcelona 0-2 Levante 45+3'

Barcelona Vs Levante LIVE Score, La Liga: Barca Almost Surrender

Barca almost concede a second goal after the hosts hit them on the counter but Jose Morales cannot score as Balde is there to defend.

Barcelona 0-1 Levante 45+2'

Barcelona Vs Levante LIVE Score, La Liga: Can Barca Grab A Goal Before HT?

Barca are looking flustered and frustrated and Keita Balde's recent antics seems to show the same. The left-back angrily reacts after the ref gives throw in to the hosts' way. The referee isn't having any of it and books him.

Barcelona 0-1 Levante 43'

Barcelona Vs Levante LIVE Score, La Liga: Ferran Torres Hits The Woodwork

Oh my! Ferran Torres almost gives Barca the equaliser but the woodwork comes in the way. The Barca forward looks certai to score but slams it off the bar from about 10 yards.

Barcelona 0-1 Levante 38'

Barcelona Vs Levante LIVE Score, La Liga: LEV Have Solid Shape

Levante have been brilliant in this first 30 minutes against Barca. Despite the lack of possession and conceding shots on target, the hosts have held their shape well and are attacking on the counter.

Barcelona 0-1 Levante 31'

Barcelona Vs Levante LIVE Score, La Liga: Barca Sense Goal Around The Corner

Barcelona know that the goal is around the corner. Lamine Yamal and Raphinha have had chances but half-decent ones. So far so good, Levante goalie and defence have held firm.

Barcelona 0-1 Levante 28'

Barcelona Vs Levante LIVE Score, La Liga: Wet Pitch

Marcus Rashford tries to run on the left flank but passes it astray as the ball goes back only for Eric Garcia to cut out the danger.

Barcelona 0-1 Levante 23'

Barcelona Vs Levante LIVE Score, La Liga: Goal!

Out of nowhere, Levante get the lead! Ivan Romero hands hosts the lead after Barca are caught in possession. The hosts break forward and the forward twists and turns Pau Cubrasi before nestling the ball back in the net. Bedlam in Valencia!

Barcelona 0-1 Levante 15'

Barcelona Vs Levante LIVE Score, La Liga: Lamine Yamal, Marcus Rashford Combo Key

Rashford and Yamal will be key for Barca to get them into gear and score those important goals. Hansi Flick has riches of attack at his disposal and the signing of Rashford could be key this season.

Barcelona 0-0 Levante 7'

Barcelona Vs Levante LIVE Score, La Liga: KO

Kick-off as we are underway with Barca up against Levante in this La Liga clash. We hope this is another goal fest.

Barcelona 0-0 Levante 1'

Barcelona Vs Levante LIVE Score, La Liga: Pre-match Thoughts From Hansi Flick

"Levante have a strong defence, and they're also very good with their transitions. When they win the ball, they are very quick."

Barcelona Vs Levante LIVE Score, La Liga: Check XIs

Levante UD vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Streaming Info

When will Barcelona vs Levante La Liga 2025-26 match kick-off?

The La Liga 2025-26 match between Barcelona and Levante will kick-off at 01:00am (IST) on Sunday.

Where to live-stream Barcelona vs Levante La Liga 2025-26 match?

The La Liga 2025-26 match between Barcelona and Levante will be available to live-stream on Fancode app and website.

Levante UD vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: H2H

Total matches: 34

Levante won: 4

Barcelona won: 25

Draws: 5

Levante UD vs FC Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga 2025-26: Match Details

  • Location: Manises, Spain

  • Stadium: Estadio Ciudad de Valencia

  • Date: Sunday, August 24

  • Kick-off Time: 01:00 a.m. IST

Published At:
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

