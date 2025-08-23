Burnley 2-0 Sunderland, Premier League 2025-26: Turf Moor Sees Match Halted Due To Floodlight Disruption

What happened at Burnley vs Sunderland, EPL match: The Turf Moor clash witnessed brief floodlight disruption, but Burnley eventually won the gameweek 2 fixture between the two promoted sides 2-0, thanks to goals from Josh Cullen and Jaidon Anthony on either side of the break

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Burnley vs Sunderland, English Premier League 2025-26 Noah Sadiki Turf Moor AP Photo
Burnley's Jaidon Anthony, center, and Sunderland's Noah Sadiki, left, battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at Turf Moor, Burnley, England, Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. | Photo: AP via PA/Nick Potts
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Burnley won 2-0 against Sunderland in English Premier League 2025-26

  • The match was briefly halted due to floodlight disruption at Turf Moor

  • Josh Cullen scored and assisted to seal the first win of the season for Burnley

The English Premier League (EPL) 2025-26 gameweek 2 match between Burnley and Sunderland at Turf Moor on Saturday (August 23, 2025) was halted briefly due to floodlight issues. At the time of stoppage, the hosts were leading 1-0.

After a goalless first half, Josh Cullen gave Burnley the lead in the 47th minute, a right-footed drill to the bottom right corner from a Jaidon Anthony assist.

But just as momentum began to build, the match was halted when the floodlights began flashing erratically, flickering like disco lights. The unusual delay lasted only a few minutes, however.

The clash between the two promoted teams finally resumed after the floodlights had been turned off, after a couple of minutes of stoppage. The match marked the first meeting between the two teams since March 2017.

Burnley Vs Sunderland: Match Result

Scott Parker's Burnley eventually won the match 2-0 and collected all three points. Jaidon Anthony, already the provider for the opener, sealed the win with a late goal in the 88th minute.

The Clarets started their new life in England's top tier with a 0-3 thrashing at Tottenham, while the Black Cats stunned West Ham United 3-0 on the opening gameweek with second-half goals from Eliezer Mayenda, Daniel Ballard, and Wilson Isidor.

Burnley vs Sunderland: What Next?

Burnley will host Derby County on Wednesday in the second round of the League Cup before hitting the road for a visit to Manchester United in the league.

Regis Le Bris' Sunderland will also be in League Cup action next week, a home fixture against Huddersfield. Their next EPL match is against Brentford at home on August 30, 2025.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. What 'Eventually Got To' Ravichandran Ashwin? India Legend Reveals Reasons For Sudden Retirement

  2. Asia Cup 2025: Shoaib Akhtar Slams Pakistan Squad, Says 'At Least 3 Players Will Be Changed'

  3. MS Dhoni’s Army-Inspired Hummer Roars Through Ranchi, Fans Can’t Stop Talking - Watch Video

  4. USA Cricket Terminates Agreement With ACE Amid Dispute Over MLC Commitments

  5. England Vs South Africa: Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Marco Jansen Return As Proteas Name Squads For ENG Tour

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open Women's Singles Preview: America's Time To Shine At Flushing Meadows?

  2. US Open Men's Singles Preview: Can Anyone Break Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz's Dominance?

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Aiming To Emulate Serena Williams In US Open Title Defence

  4. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner’s Coach Confident World Number One Ready For Action

  5. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Patna: Eight Killed, More Injured, After Truck Collides With Minivan

  2. At Least 5 Killed, Several Injured Due To Heavy Rains In Jharkhand

  3. Trump Nominates Sergio Gor As US Ambassador To India

  4. SIT Arrests Sanitation Worker Who Alleged Multiple Burials In Dharmasthala

  5. Sassoon Dock’s Heritage In Jeopardy As Port Trust Eyes New Tenants

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  2. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  3. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  4. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  5. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

World News

  1. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  2. Sri Lanka Arrests Former President, A Friend Of India

  3. Trump Nominates Sergio Gor As US Ambassador To India

  4. Famine Declared In Gaza. What Does This Mean For The War-Struck Region?

  5. Russian Foreign Minister Says No Putin-Zelenskyy Summit Planned

Latest Stories

  1. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Is The Festival Celebrated For 10 Days?

  2. Weekly Horoscope For August 24th To August 30th: May The Stars Guide Your Journey In The Week Ahead

  3. August 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Libra, Scorpio, and Pisces

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. UP Yoddhas SWOT Analysis Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

  6. At Least 5 Killed, Several Injured Due To Heavy Rains In Jharkhand

  7. Haiwaan: Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Begin Shooting For Priyadarshan's Upcoming Film

  8. SIT Arrests Sanitation Worker Who Alleged Multiple Burials In Dharmasthala