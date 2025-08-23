Burnley 2-0 Sunderland, Premier League 2025-26: Turf Moor Sees Match Halted Due To Floodlight Disruption

Burnley won 2-0 against Sunderland in English Premier League 2025-26
The match was briefly halted due to floodlight disruption at Turf Moor
Josh Cullen scored and assisted to seal the first win of the season for Burnley
The English Premier League (EPL) 2025-26 gameweek 2 match between Burnley and Sunderland at Turf Moor on Saturday (August 23, 2025) was halted briefly due to floodlight issues. At the time of stoppage, the hosts were leading 1-0.
After a goalless first half, Josh Cullen gave Burnley the lead in the 47th minute, a right-footed drill to the bottom right corner from a Jaidon Anthony assist.
But just as momentum began to build, the match was halted when the floodlights began flashing erratically, flickering like disco lights. The unusual delay lasted only a few minutes, however.
The clash between the two promoted teams finally resumed after the floodlights had been turned off, after a couple of minutes of stoppage. The match marked the first meeting between the two teams since March 2017.
Burnley Vs Sunderland: Match Result
Scott Parker's Burnley eventually won the match 2-0 and collected all three points. Jaidon Anthony, already the provider for the opener, sealed the win with a late goal in the 88th minute.
The Clarets started their new life in England's top tier with a 0-3 thrashing at Tottenham, while the Black Cats stunned West Ham United 3-0 on the opening gameweek with second-half goals from Eliezer Mayenda, Daniel Ballard, and Wilson Isidor.
Burnley vs Sunderland: What Next?
Burnley will host Derby County on Wednesday in the second round of the League Cup before hitting the road for a visit to Manchester United in the league.
Regis Le Bris' Sunderland will also be in League Cup action next week, a home fixture against Huddersfield. Their next EPL match is against Brentford at home on August 30, 2025.