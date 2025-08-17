Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Burnley, Premier League: Richarlison's Stunner Helps Frank To Winning Start

Richarlison, Mohammed Kudus combine for first two Tottenham goals
Brennan Johnson nets third in 66th minute
Spurs one of three teams on three points at top of table in early standings
Richarlison scored a spectacular scissor kick to help Thomas Frank win his first Premier League game in charge of Tottenham 3-0 against Burnley.
Richarlison and Mohammed Kudus put on a show in Spurs' opener as the pair combined for the first two goals early in each half.
The hosts came close to an opener within the first 30 seconds as Lucas Bergvall's tight-angled effort on the right was kept out by Martin Dubravka at his near post before Richarlison netted the first Premier League goal of the Frank era 10 minutes in with a fine volley.
Burnley grew into the game, but without troubling Guglielmo Vicario, before Richarlison sent the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium crowd into raptures with his brilliant second on the hour.
Brennan Johnson made sure of the three points six minutes later with a composed finish as newly promoted Burnley struggled to find a way through.
Spurs are one of three teams on three points at the top of the table in the early standings, with the Clarets sitting at the opposite end.
Data Debrief: Frank off the mark
Frank had been upbeat following Spurs' UEFA Super Cup defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, and it was clear to see why as they made a bright start against Burnley.
Having lost their last three home games of the 2024-25 season, Spurs did not carry that form over. They have now faced Burnley more often than any other side at home in the Premier League without losing (W9 D1).
While Richarlison will get a lot of plaudits, Kudus also impressed, becoming just the second player to provide two or more assists on his Premier League debut for Spurs, after James Maddison (v Brentford in August 2023).
Burnley, meanwhile, boasted the best defence in the Championship last term, conceding just 16 goals. Last season, they did not let in more than one goal in any of their 46 matches, leaving Scott Parker with problems to solve.