Has Gabon Government Suspended Its National Football Team After AFCON Exit? Check Updated Report

Gabon’s interim sports minister, Simplice-Desire Mamboula, reportedly announced the football team's suspension on national TV, with no time frame on when Gabon would play again. He also said that the government had decided to remove Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Bruno Ecuele Manga from the squad

The Gabon team poses for a photo during the Africa Cup of Nations group F match against Ivory Coast in Marrakech, Morocco. Photo: AP
  • Gabon failed to win a single game at Africa Cup of Nations

  • Country's government has reportedly suspended team, fired coaching staff

  • Video clip of announcement later removed from the social media channels of Gabon Television

Gabon’s government appears to have suspended its national football team after a disappointing performance at the Africa Cup of Nations and fired its coaching staff.

Gabon failed to win a game at the ongoing tournament.

The country’s interim sports minister, Simplice-Desire Mamboula, reportedly made the announcement on national TV late Wednesday with no time frame on when Gabon would play again. He also said that the government had decided to remove players Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Bruno Ecuele Manga from the squad.

However, the video clip of Mamboula’s declaration was later removed from the social media channels of Gabon Television, and no corresponding statement was published on the government website.

Aubameyang, the team captain, did not feature in Gabon’s final group game against Ivory Coast on Wednesday after returning to his club Marseille with an injury.

The Panthers were already assured of last place and elimination after losing their first two games to Cameroon and Mozambique.

Before Wednesday’s final group game, Gabon’s president, Brice Oligui Nguema, criticized the team for its performance in Morocco and blamed a “lack of method and the application of resources.”

Nguema said there was “a worrying erosion of patriotic sentiment in the management of sporting affairs,” according to broadcaster Gabon 24.

Nguema seized power in a 2023 military coup.

