Tottenham Vs Fulham Preview, Premier League: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Tottenham Hotspur host Fulham in a London derby in English Premier League
Spurs arrive off heavy defeats to Arsenal and PSG, putting added weight on their Fulham clash
Fulham have taken just one point away from home and lost their last five league matches on the road
Thomas Frank says he wants the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium "to be a fortress", starting with his side's London derby against Fulham on Saturday.
Spurs have struggled at home in the Premier League this season, failing to win in north London since their victory over Burnley on the opening weekend.
Of the 17 ever-present sides across the last two seasons, none have won fewer home games (three), lost more home games (nine) or earned fewer home points (12) in 2025 than Tottenham, who last lost 10 home league games in a single calendar year in 2003.
Spurs have also struggled in recent games, losing 5-3 to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, after a humbling 4-1 defeat to Arsenal in last Sunday's north London derby.
But with more bragging rights on the line against Fulham, Frank is determined to make the most of their home advantage.
"I'm fully aware that I said from the beginning, it hasn't changed – I want our stadium, our home, to be a fortress," he said.
"To get there, we need to perform, we need to be the fans and us. We need to be both together, we need to feel that when we play at home: 'Wow, it is impossible to beat us here!' That's what we need to work towards.
"Any player, any team, needs to do what we can to play with confidence. The best performance is where you're just playing intuitively, you don't think about it.
“You do what you do, and before you receive the ball, you know that you need to take a touch forward, or you play forward, or you turn that way, or whatever you do. That's where you perform the best. I think that's key."
At the other end of the spectrum, Fulham have failed to win any away games in this Premier League season.
No side have earned fewer away points than the Cottagers in the English top flight this season (one), while only Wolves (one) have earned fewer at home than Spurs (five).
Marco Silva's side have lost their last five on the road in the Premier League, last having a longer such run between January and April 2019 (seven).
"Two different things. They have been much stronger away from home than at home, and they want to show a reaction at home," Silva told reporters when asked what to expect from Tottenham.
"Of course, they lost that away game in the north London derby – it's always very tough to do.
"We all know what it means, local derbies are important derbies for any team in this league. And, of course, they want to react at home, with their fans again.
"Our away form has not been so good. We want a reaction from our last away games as well. Of course, both teams want to win the game, and let's hope we can."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Tottenham – Richarlison
Richarlison has scored 16 goals in his last 22 Premier League starts for Spurs, netting in his last two against Manchester United and Arsenal.
However, he has never scored in eight appearances against Fulham in the competition, only facing his current side and Aston Villa more often without scoring (nine each).
Fulham – Raul Jimenez
Having been involved in five goals in his first six Premier League games against Spurs (four goals, one assist), Jimenez has not scored or assisted in any of his last six against them.
The Mexican striker is their joint-top scorer in the league this season, tied with Ryan Sessegnon and Harry Wilson on two goals.
MATCH PREDICTION – TOTTENHAM WIN
Tottenham have lost 1-0 against Chelsea and 4-1 against Arsenal in their last two domestic London derbies. They have not lost three in a row in the same campaign since a run of four between September and October 2021.
Spurs have overperformed their expected goals (xG) more than any other side in the Premier League this season, netting almost nine goals more than their xG suggests (20 goals, 11.2 xG).
Tottenham have conceded seven goals in their three league games in November, as many as they had in their nine games across August, September and October combined.
After winning eight of their nine Premier League games against Fulham between 2013 and 2023 (D1), Spurs are now winless in their last three against the Cottagers (D1 L2).
Fulham's two wins during that span are as many as they had in their previous 23 against them (D6 L15).
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Tottenham – 50.3%
Draw – 25.1%
Fulham – 24.5%