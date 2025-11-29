Tottenham Vs Fulham Preview, Premier League: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Spurs look to end their dismal home run as Thomas Frank urges his side to turn the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium into a fortress, with Fulham arriving winless on the road and both London rivals desperate for a response to recent setbacks

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham preview English Premier League 2025-26 match prediction players to watch
Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank applauds the fans during the UEFA Champions League match against PSG on November 27, 2025.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Tottenham Hotspur host Fulham in a London derby in English Premier League

  • Spurs arrive off heavy defeats to Arsenal and PSG, putting added weight on their Fulham clash

  • Fulham have taken just one point away from home and lost their last five league matches on the road

Thomas Frank says he wants the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium "to be a fortress", starting with his side's London derby against Fulham on Saturday.

Spurs have struggled at home in the Premier League this season, failing to win in north London since their victory over Burnley on the opening weekend.

Of the 17 ever-present sides across the last two seasons, none have won fewer home games (three), lost more home games (nine) or earned fewer home points (12) in 2025 than Tottenham, who last lost 10 home league games in a single calendar year in 2003.

Spurs have also struggled in recent games, losing 5-3 to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, after a humbling 4-1 defeat to Arsenal in last Sunday's north London derby.

But with more bragging rights on the line against Fulham, Frank is determined to make the most of their home advantage.

"I'm fully aware that I said from the beginning, it hasn't changed – I want our stadium, our home, to be a fortress," he said.

"To get there, we need to perform, we need to be the fans and us. We need to be both together, we need to feel that when we play at home: 'Wow, it is impossible to beat us here!' That's what we need to work towards. 

Related Content
Related Content

"Any player, any team, needs to do what we can to play with confidence. The best performance is where you're just playing intuitively, you don't think about it.

“You do what you do, and before you receive the ball, you know that you need to take a touch forward, or you play forward, or you turn that way, or whatever you do. That's where you perform the best. I think that's key."

At the other end of the spectrum, Fulham have failed to win any away games in this Premier League season.

No side have earned fewer away points than the Cottagers in the English top flight this season (one), while only Wolves (one) have earned fewer at home than Spurs (five).

Marco Silva's side have lost their last five on the road in the Premier League, last having a longer such run between January and April 2019 (seven).

"Two different things. They have been much stronger away from home than at home, and they want to show a reaction at home," Silva told reporters when asked what to expect from Tottenham.

"Of course, they lost that away game in the north London derby – it's always very tough to do.

"We all know what it means, local derbies are important derbies for any team in this league. And, of course, they want to react at home, with their fans again.

"Our away form has not been so good. We want a reaction from our last away games as well. Of course, both teams want to win the game, and let's hope we can."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tottenham – Richarlison

Richarlison has scored 16 goals in his last 22 Premier League starts for Spurs, netting in his last two against Manchester United and Arsenal.

However, he has never scored in eight appearances against Fulham in the competition, only facing his current side and Aston Villa more often without scoring (nine each).

Fulham – Raul Jimenez

Having been involved in five goals in his first six Premier League games against Spurs (four goals, one assist), Jimenez has not scored or assisted in any of his last six against them.

The Mexican striker is their joint-top scorer in the league this season, tied with Ryan Sessegnon and Harry Wilson on two goals.

MATCH PREDICTION – TOTTENHAM WIN

Tottenham have lost 1-0 against Chelsea and 4-1 against Arsenal in their last two domestic London derbies. They have not lost three in a row in the same campaign since a run of four between September and October 2021.

Spurs have overperformed their expected goals (xG) more than any other side in the Premier League this season, netting almost nine goals more than their xG suggests (20 goals, 11.2 xG).

Tottenham have conceded seven goals in their three league games in November, as many as they had in their nine games across August, September and October combined.

After winning eight of their nine Premier League games against Fulham between 2013 and 2023 (D1), Spurs are now winless in their last three against the Cottagers (D1 L2).

Fulham's two wins during that span are as many as they had in their previous 23 against them (D6 L15).

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Tottenham – 50.3%

Draw – 25.1%

Fulham – 24.5%

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa ODI Series: Preview, Predicted XIs, Five Key Talking Points

  2. SMAT 2025: Ayush Mhatre’s 49-Ball Century Breaks Rohit Sharma’s Record – Know More

  3. WPL 2026 Mega Auction: Key Takeaways - From Big Shocks To Future Prospects

  4. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Headlines India's U-19 Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Check Full Squad And Schedule

  5. Ashes 2025: Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood To Miss Brisbane Test As Australia Name Unchanged Squad

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kerala’s Local Body Polls: Inside a Quiet Women’s Revolution

  2. Criminalising Dissent: The Activist And The Intellectual As ‘Threat’

  3. Why Doesn’t The Himachal Pradesh Government Want Panchayat Elections?

  4. Sangharsh Samiti Warns Against Prayers At Sanjauli Mosque

  5. Cyclone Ditwah: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Andhra Pradesh School Holiday Updates, Check Latest Announcements

Entertainment News

  1. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  2. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  3. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  4. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  5. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Trump Announces Permanent Pause on Migration From Third-World Countries

  2. Pakistan To Export 100,000 Tonnes Of Rice To Bangladesh Amid Strengthened Trade Ties

  3. Vladimir Putin To Visit India On December 4–5 For 23rd India–Russia Annual Summit

  4. Shooting Near White House: 2 National Guard Members Shot In Washington DC

  5. Imran Khan’s Family Demands Proof Of Life Amid Death Rumours In Adiala Jail

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 28, 2025: What’s in Store for Gemini, Scorpio, Aquarius & More

  2. Pakistan Army: 22 TTP Militants Killed In KP Operation

  3. Kerala’s Local Body Polls: Inside a Quiet Women’s Revolution

  4. Trump Says Guard Member In D.C. Shooting Has Died

  5. Suspended Cong MLA Mamkoottathil Booked For Alleged Sexual Assault

  6. Hema Malini Remembers Dharmendra With An Emotional Post: My Personal Loss Is Indescribable

  7. Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Reveal The Name Of Their Baby Girl; Share First Glimpse

  8. Horoscope Today, November 27, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs