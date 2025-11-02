Tottenham 0-1 Chelsea, English Premier League: Joao Pedro's Goal Seals Win Against Miserable Spurs

Chelsea won 1-0 against Tottenham Hotspur in English Premier League
Joao Pedro scored the lone goal for Chelsea in the derby
Tottenham's xG of 0.05 is their lowest ever in a Premier League match
Tottenham missed the chance to go second in the Premier League table as they suffered a deserved 1-0 London derby defeat to Chelsea, with Joao Pedro on target.
Joao Pedro steered home from close range after Moises Caicedo profited from a mix-up between Xavi Simons and Micky van de Ven in the 34th minute, having missed a similar chance just three minutes earlier.
Mohammed Kudus had one shot repelled by Robert Sanchez in first-half stoppage time, but that was Spurs' only attempt on target all game.
Indeed, Chelsea could have won by a more handsome margin if not for a string of saves by Guglielmo Vicario after the interval.
Vicario denied Enzo Fernandez once and Pedro Neto twice as groans of frustration rang around the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, before Chelsea missed two glorious chances to make the scoreline more convincing in second-half stoppage time.
Jamie Gittens blazed high over the crossbar after a botched free-kick from Spurs, and Joao Pedro was just unable to beat Vicario at his near post moments later.
But Chelsea ultimately did not need a second goal as Spurs were booed off by their supporters at full-time, having failed to win a home Premier League game since matchday one.
The result leaves the teams third and fourth, respectively, in the table, with Spurs boasting a marginally better goal difference.
Data Debrief: Spurs' derby blues continue
'Can we play you every week?' might have been the refrain from Chelsea's visiting fans at the full-time whistle.
The Blues have lost just one of their last 18 games against Tottenham in all competitions (14 wins, three draws), winning each of the teams' last five meetings.
Spurs, meanwhile, have lost three consecutive Premier League London derbies on home soil for the first time since April 2004, with the third defeat in that run also coming against Chelsea.
And Thomas Frank's hosts could not say the result was not deserved. They recorded a paltry tally of 0.05 expected goals (xG) throughout the game – their lowest figure on record in a Premier League match since 2012-13 (in 504 games).
And only Wolves – who are rock-bottom with just two points – have made more errors leading to opposition goals (four) than Spurs' three this campaign.