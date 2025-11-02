Tottenham 0-1 Chelsea, English Premier League: Joao Pedro's Goal Seals Win Against Miserable Spurs

Chelsea continued their dominance over Tottenham Hotspur, winning 1-0 in a London derby as Joao Pedro scored in the English Premier League match

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea match report English Premier League 2025-26 matchday 10
Joao Pedro celebrates after scoring for Chelsea against Tottenham Hotspur in English Premier League 2025-26.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Chelsea won 1-0 against Tottenham Hotspur in English Premier League

  • Joao Pedro scored the lone goal for Chelsea in the derby

  • Tottenham's xG of 0.05 is their lowest ever in a Premier League match

Tottenham missed the chance to go second in the Premier League table as they suffered a deserved 1-0 London derby defeat to Chelsea, with Joao Pedro on target.

Joao Pedro steered home from close range after Moises Caicedo profited from a mix-up between Xavi Simons and Micky van de Ven in the 34th minute, having missed a similar chance just three minutes earlier.

Mohammed Kudus had one shot repelled by Robert Sanchez in first-half stoppage time, but that was Spurs' only attempt on target all game.

Indeed, Chelsea could have won by a more handsome margin if not for a string of saves by Guglielmo Vicario after the interval.

Vicario denied Enzo Fernandez once and Pedro Neto twice as groans of frustration rang around the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, before Chelsea missed two glorious chances to make the scoreline more convincing in second-half stoppage time.

Jamie Gittens blazed high over the crossbar after a botched free-kick from Spurs, and Joao Pedro was just unable to beat Vicario at his near post moments later.

But Chelsea ultimately did not need a second goal as Spurs were booed off by their supporters at full-time, having failed to win a home Premier League game since matchday one. 

Related Content
Related Content

The result leaves the teams third and fourth, respectively, in the table, with Spurs boasting a marginally better goal difference. 

Data Debrief: Spurs' derby blues continue

'Can we play you every week?' might have been the refrain from Chelsea's visiting fans at the full-time whistle.

The Blues have lost just one of their last 18 games against Tottenham in all competitions (14 wins, three draws), winning each of the teams' last five meetings.

Spurs, meanwhile, have lost three consecutive Premier League London derbies on home soil for the first time since April 2004, with the third defeat in that run also coming against Chelsea.

And Thomas Frank's hosts could not say the result was not deserved. They recorded a paltry tally of 0.05 expected goals (xG) throughout the game – their lowest figure on record in a Premier League match since 2012-13 (in 504 games).

And only Wolves – who are rock-bottom with just two points – have made more errors leading to opposition goals (four) than Spurs' three this campaign.  

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India vs South Africa Live Score, Women's World Cup Final: Both Teams Chase Maiden Title As New Champion Rises

  2. India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Men In Blue Eye Comeback After Losing 2nd Match By 4 Wickets

  3. India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: IND-W Keen To Experience 'How It Feels To Win' – Harmanpreet

  4. India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Proteas Won't Rely On Past Success Against IND-W – Woolvardt

  5. India Vs South Africa Prediction, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Final: Check IND-W Vs SA-W H2H Record, Key Stats

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  2. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  3. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  5. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dularchand Yadav Killing: Fears Of Return Of Jungle Raj Could Dent Nitish Kumar's 'Sushasan Babu' Image

  2. Leaders Express Grief After 9 Killed in Stampede at Andhra Pradesh’s Venkateswara Swamy Temple

  3. Sanjay Raut Takes Break from Public Life Due to Health Issues, PM Modi Wishes Recovery

  4. 45 Bangladeshis Detained While Crossing Border In West Bengal

  5. Day In Pics: November 01, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  3. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  4. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  5. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

World News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Top Diplomats From Germany, Jordan, And UK Urge Immediate Ceasefire In Sudan Conflict

  3. Mass Killing In Sudan’s Darfur Region Visible From Space

  4. US Lawmakers Urge Trump To Roll Back H-1B Visa Fee, Warn Move Could Strain India Ties

  5. Sudan: Hundreds Of Men Shot And Missing After Al-Fashir Falls To Paramilitaries: Witnesses

Latest Stories

  1. Punjab and Haryana November Weather Forecast: Clear Skies Give Way to Western Disturbance

  2. Two Much Review | How To Be A Formula Feminist

  3. Srikakulam Temple Stampede: Several Feared Dead At Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple In AP

  4. Daily Horoscope For November 1, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Leo, Sagittarius, And Capricorn

  5. Weekly Horoscope For November 2–8, 2025: Promising Financial Gains For Cancer, Virgo & Aquarius, Caution For Aries

  6. Jungle Raj Still Casts A Long Shadow Over Bihar Politics

  7. Shahdara Bar Association Bans Police Entry Into Karkardooma Courts After Misconduct Allegations

  8. Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 1: SS Rajamouli's Film Starring Prabhas Off To A Strong Start