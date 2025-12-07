Tottenham 2-0 Brentford, English Premier League: Xavi Simons Shines In Spurs Win

Tottenham Hotspur ended their poor home record with a 2-0 win over Brentford on Saturday, featuring an inspired performance from new signing Xavi Simmons. The Dutch youngster set up Richarlison's opener on 25 minutes before scoring his first Spurs goal with a brilliant solo effort just before half‑time. Brentford struggled to create clear chances, testing Guglielmo Vicario only once. The victory was Thomas Frank's first home league win since August, easing pressure and lifting Spurs back into the top half of the table.

EPL: Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford
Brentford goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher saves a shot from Tottenham Hotspur's Djed Spence during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford in London. | Photo: Yui Mok/PA via AP
English Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford
Tottenham Hotspur's Xavi Simons celebrates scoring their side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford in London. | Photo: Yui Mok/PA via AP
EPL: Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison scores their side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford in London. | Photo: Yui Mok/PA via AP
English Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford
Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison, right, shoots the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford in London. | Photo: Yui Mok/PA via AP
English Premier League 2025-26: Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford
Tottenham Hotspur's Cristian Romero, right, fouls Brentford's Igor Thiago during during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford in London. | Photo: Yui Mok/PA via AP
English Premier League 2025-26: Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur
Brentford goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, top left, clears the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford in London. | Photo: Yui Mok/PA via AP
Britain Premier League Soccer: Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford
Brentford's Michael Kayode, left, and Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison challenge for the ball during during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford in London. | Photo: Yui Mok/PA via AP
Britain Premier League Soccer: Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur
Brentford's Kevin Schade clears the ball, left, clears the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford in London. | Photo: Yui Mok/PA via AP
