Tottenham 2-0 Brentford, English Premier League: Xavi Simons Shines In Spurs Win
Tottenham Hotspur ended their poor home record with a 2-0 win over Brentford on Saturday, featuring an inspired performance from new signing Xavi Simmons. The Dutch youngster set up Richarlison's opener on 25 minutes before scoring his first Spurs goal with a brilliant solo effort just before half‑time. Brentford struggled to create clear chances, testing Guglielmo Vicario only once. The victory was Thomas Frank's first home league win since August, easing pressure and lifting Spurs back into the top half of the table.
