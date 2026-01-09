Paris Saint-Germain 2-2 Marseille (4-1 Pens): Chevalier Penalty Heroics Seal Trophy Des Champions For PSG

Lucas Chevalier saved two penalties as PSG claimed a thrilling fourth consecutive Trophee des Champions title
Goncalo Ramos struck in the 95th minute to force Thursday's contest to penalties
Willian Pacho own-goal had given OM the lead in the 87th minute
Lucas Chevalier saved two penalties to secure Paris Saint-Germain's fourth consecutive Trophee des Champions triumph following a 2-2 draw with Marseille in Kuwait.
Goncalo Ramos struck in the 95th minute to force Thursday's contest to penalties, and Chevailer denied both Matt O'Riley and Hamad Traore from the spot, setting up Desire Doue to net the winner.
Chevalier smartly kept out Leonardo Balerdi's free header early on, but 13 minutes in, PSG were ahead. Vitinha pounced on a sloppy clearance and guided the ball to Ousmane Dembele, who dinked an excellent finish over Geronimo Rulli.
PSG could not make their first-half dominance count, though, and Marseille upped the pressure after the break, with Chevalier called into action again, getting low to deny Igor Paixao before hopping back up to smother Benjamin Pavard's tight-angled follow-up.
Doue then hit the post with a fierce long-range drive, but the tide turned when Chevalier rushed out to stop Mason Greenwood's run in the 74th minute and failed to win the ball, with the forward converting the resulting penalty with aplomb.
It was all Marseille after that, with Traore's dangerous low cross being turned into his own net by Willian Pacho with three minutes of normal time remaining.
But Ramos cropped up with another vital goal for PSG as he emphatically fired in from Bradley Barcola's nod down to take the game to penalties.
Ramos then got PSG up and running during penalties, before Chevalier came to the fore, and though Rulli came close to saving from Vitinha and Mendes, PSG claimed their third piece of silverware this season.
Data Debrief: PSG show their penalty know-how
This is the third trophy that PSG have lifted in 2025-26 (after the Super Cup and Intercontinental Cup), with all three of those triumphs being secured by penalties.
Chevalier more than made up for his part in Marseille's equaliser, and including the Super Cup, he has now made three saves in shoot-outs this season.
Just like in the Super Cup, Ramos struck a decisive late goal to force spot-kicks. In fact, six of his last 10 goals for PSG have been scored in the 90th+ minute – 28% of his goals for the club have come in this time frame (12/43).
It was a fairly even game in truth, with both sides having 17 shots and six on target, though Marseille, who will feel hard done by after taking an 87th-minute lead, edged the expected goals (xG) battle 2.02 to 1.8.