The Friend’s House Is Here Review | Sisterhood, Solidarity And Art Prevail In Sparkling, Free-spirited Iranian Drama

Outlook Rating:
3.5 / 5

Outlook at Sundance | Maryam Ataei and Hossein Keshavarz’s Tehran-set U.S. Dramatic Competition title welds radical optimism as the way forward.

Debanjan Dhar
Debanjan Dhar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Still
Still Photo: Ali Ehsani
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Maryam Ataei and Hossein Keshavarz's The Friend's House Is Here premiered at the Sundance Film Festival 2026.

  • It upholds and celebrates the collective spirit of resilience in repressive times.

  • It paves hope and creative daring as the path through crisis.

Premiering in the U.S. Dramatic Competition at Sundance, Maryam Ataei and Hossein Keshavarz’s new film The Friend’s House Is Here is a delightful, transporting glimpse into sisterhood and underground solidarities in Iran. The missive is emphatically clear—no matter the scope of repression, resistance will always spring forth, with merriment and a great measure of life-force. Grim situations hover, or their likelihood. Nevertheless, characters stick with the brighter side, resourceful and sure to weather the worst odds. Richly earning its eponymous play on the Abbas Kiarostami classic, The Friend’s House Is Here understands how utterly wild and irrational hope can be, vesting it with the power to challenge, rewrite and redraw. Shot in secret and smuggled out of Iran on a hard drive, the film marries an unexpectedly gentle tone with an unerring emphasis on gracefully working through the cruellest of times

Still
Still Photo: Ali Ehsani
info_icon

In the film, life and art intersect, each brutally echoing the other. Pari’s (Mahshad Bahram) underground theatre performances are a harbinger of her eventual crisis. A chunk of her play stages anxieties and fears around Hanna. She dreads the regime might soon pick up her free-spirited close friend and roommate Hanna (an ebullient, radiant Hana Mana), who dances uninhibited around Iran’s historic landmarks and monuments, and detain her. When Hanna watches the performance, she’s surprised at the concern. It’s as if she can’t fathom the threat posed. Hanna moves breezily through the world, enviably immune to backlash. The two take it on the chin, be it a woman on the street chiding them for not wearing a hijab. Rather, they laugh it off briskly. It’s from Hanna herself that Pari might have imbibed some modicum of insouciance. Nevertheless, both see unruliness deeply embedded in their respective art. There are consequences. As cautionary Pari’s theatre-impetus is, it’s still a scalding shock when functionaries do slink in.

Related Content
Related Content
Still - Michal Marczak
Closure Review | Desperately Tragic, Nerve-Racking Doc Walks Between Hoping And Grieving

BY Debanjan Dhar

Though the leads chart different paths, neither can live without that singular spark of transgression—the keening desire to express and craft something. Hanna knows she must go abroad to France. She already has the visa. Departure is now few weeks away. She complains to Pari why she doesn’t hold her back, when everyone else is. There’s a near-childlike entreaty in Hanna’s wish for Pari, but the latter recognises it’s imperative Hanna do what she seeks without retracing her steps. With formal panache and clever circumvention, Ataei and Keshavarz chip away at the boundaries between the real and artistic projections. The latter indicates the shape of things to come. Bahram plumbs harrowing depths as her Pari frets and gets wound up over her friend not responding to her calls.

Still
Still Photo: Ali Ehsani
info_icon

Crucially, The Friend’s House Is Here builds a sacred space of happiness and connection—one where chasms and prohibitions cannot dictate and override either imagination or experience. These bonds are too unshakeable, knocking down the prejudice of the old, the internalised and authoritarian nightmare. It’s about optimism, fresh creativity and reconstruction in a regime bent on sucking dry life and joy. The film forges these exquisite, lively bridges between womanhood, laughter and generous defiance. Bahram and Mana are absolutely wonderful. Just to be in their company, watching them tease, banter, bicker and comfort each other, is as enthralling as utterly disarming. It’s not just about the two roommates being allied, but a larger group of artists that sustain and watch out for each other. In hard-pressed times, where tension and uncertainty jabs through every move, the film establishes the magnanimity of people. Instead of being reduced to mean, petty squabbles, resentments and envy over scraps, the troubled band together, pulling out all the stops. When something terrible befalls someone, a friend swoops in, another calls off their long-planned journey.

These everyday rebels show up for each other, hauling themselves collectively out of the pits. As long as they have one another, friendship wields the ultimate resistance, a blazing dissident path. It’s a warm kinship cutting across work sectors, though here art is mostly the driving engine. The film underlines this as the only hope for a freer future, where official intimidation wouldn’t trail every choice, decision and circumstance. Ali Ehsani’s camera trails Hanna and Pari with the reliable, loving intimacy of a dear friend. Faces might change, people shuttle places, but the spirit is passed on. Ataei and Keshavarz have made such an affectionate, wise and reaffirming film about the most dismal situations, it’s impossible not to cheer.

Debanjan Dhar is covering the 2026 Sundance Film Festival as part of the accredited press.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 4: Vidarbha Need 110 Runs To Seal Win; All Eyes On Mumbai Vs Delhi

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Teams' Fixtures From February 1 To Start Of Tournament

  3. SA Vs WI: Lungi Ngidi Calls Playing Pink Day T20I For Breast Cancer Awareness Personal Cause

  4. 'Focus Is On Winning Matches, Not Personal Milestones': Ishan Kishan Eyes WC Glory After NZ Series Win

  5. IND Vs NZ, 5th T20I: Ishan Kishan’s 103 And Arshdeep Singh’s Five-Wicket Haul Lead India To 46-Run Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. AUS Open 2026: Rybakina Poses With Trophy On The Banks Of River Yarra In Melbourne

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles Final?

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Women's Singles Winner Elena Rybakina Earn?

  4. Sabalenka Vs Rybakina Highlights, Australian Open 2026 Final: Kazakh Star Secures Second Grand Slam Title

  5. Australian Open Final: Elena Rybakina Beats No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, Claims Maiden Melbourne Title

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Union Budget 2026: How Fiscal Allocations Are Reshaping Centre–State Relations

  2. Gadkari Hails Sunetra Pawar After Deputy CM Oath

  3. Union Budget 2026: Finance Commission and Southern States’ Discomfort, Explained

  4. Two Decades of Gender Budgeting—What It Gets Right And Where It Falls Short

  5. TMC Feels The Heat, As Bengal Momo Godown Fire Triggers Pre-Poll Blame-Game

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Activists Back Rojava Women, Call for Lasting Peace in Syria

  2. UAE Welcomes India-EU Free Trade Deal, Backs Open Economic Cooperation

  3. Elon Musk’s Vision: Why He Wants To Build AI Data Centres In Space

  4. Wagner Moura To Star In Lisandro Alonso’s Remake Of Taste Of Cherry By Abbas Kiarostami

  5. Epstein Files Released: Emails Show Ties With Powerful Figures, New Details On Death

Latest Stories

  1. Elche 1-3 Barcelona Highlights, La Liga 2025-26: Yamal, Torres, Rashford Fire Barca Four Points Clear

  2. Manipur’s Foothills Road Row: Access, Territory And A Fresh Cycle Of Blockades

  3. Liverpool 4-1 Newcastle United, Premier League: Ekitike, Wirtz Star In Emphatic Comeback Win

  4. 10 Years Of The Juvenile Justice Act: What The Law Sees And Refuses To See

  5. Volkanovski Vs Lopes Live, UFC 325: Australian Wins Featherweight Title In Sydney

  6. Union Budget 2026 Wishlist: Jharkhand Wants Centre to Release Pending Funds

  7. Union Budget 2026 Wish-list: J&K Seeks Increased Central Assistance As Fund Crunch Hits Developmental Projects

  8. Taurus February 2026 Horoscope: Steady Progress In Career, Strong Finances, Evolving Relationships, And Health Focus