The Friend’s House Is Here Review | Sisterhood, Solidarity And Art Prevail In Sparkling, Free-spirited Iranian Drama

Crucially, The Friend’s House Is Here builds a sacred space of happiness and connection—one where chasms and prohibitions cannot dictate and override either imagination or experience. These bonds are too unshakeable, knocking down the prejudice of the old, the internalised and authoritarian nightmare. It’s about optimism, fresh creativity and reconstruction in a regime bent on sucking dry life and joy. The film forges these exquisite, lively bridges between womanhood, laughter and generous defiance. Bahram and Mana are absolutely wonderful. Just to be in their company, watching them tease, banter, bicker and comfort each other, is as enthralling as utterly disarming. It’s not just about the two roommates being allied, but a larger group of artists that sustain and watch out for each other. In hard-pressed times, where tension and uncertainty jabs through every move, the film establishes the magnanimity of people. Instead of being reduced to mean, petty squabbles, resentments and envy over scraps, the troubled band together, pulling out all the stops. When something terrible befalls someone, a friend swoops in, another calls off their long-planned journey.