Brentford 0-0 Tottenham, Premier League: Frank Frustrated On Return To Former Club

Tottenham were held to a 0-0 Premier League draw at Brentford as Thomas Frank’s return to the Gtech Community Stadium failed to inspire goals, with both sides lacking cutting edge

Brentford's Kristoffer Ajer and Spurs' Richarlison go head-to-head
  • Tottenham drew 0-0 with Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium

  • Thomas Frank’s return to his former club ended goalless, with few clear chances

  • Spurs lacked cutting edge in attack, frustrating fans and missing the chance to climb the table.

Thomas Frank failed to get one over his former side on his return to the Gtech Community Stadium as Tottenham drew 0-0 with Brentford.

There was little to talk about in terms of clear-cut chances, but Keith Andrews will be glad nonetheless to see his side silence a Champions League outfit and extend their unbeaten run to four league games.

Kevin Schade saw an early strike ruled out for offside when he reacted quickest to a rebound from a Nathan Collins header, while Archie Gray went closest at the other end before the break.

The Bees stepped things up in the second half, with both Keane Lewis-Potter and Vitaly Janelt failing to find the back of the net, while Igor Thiago could not test Guglielmo Vicario from a tight angle.

Andrews' side looked most threatening from set-pieces, with Michael Kayode's long throws forcing Spurs to defend deep within their own box, but Vicario showed a lot of bravery to often come and claim the ball.

Caoimhin Kelleher, meanwhile, was forced into just two saves in the Brentford goal, one of which came in the 94th minute to deny Richarlison, as Spurs struggled to find their rhythm in west London.

Data Debrief: Spurs stutter in attack again

Neither side can complain about sharing the spoils on New Year's Day, with Brentford producing 0.83 expected goals (xG) from seven shots to Spurs' 1.01 from nine attempts.

Spurs have now kept more Premier League clean sheets in 19 games under Frank this season (seven) than they did in 38 games under Ange Postecoglou across the entirety of last season (six), but that has come at a cost.

Their all-time Premier League record run of 137 games without a goalless draw came to an end, with this their first 0-0 draw since April 2022, which also came away at Brentford.

This was also just the fourth Premier League game this season not to see a single big chance created, after Liverpool v Arsenal (August), Bournemouth v Newcastle (September) and Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest (October).

