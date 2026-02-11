Tottenham 1-2 Newcastle United, English Premier League 2025-26: Spurs' Setback Piles More Pressure On Thomas Frank

Newcastle United stun Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium
Jacob Ramsey scored the winner for the Magpies
Tensions increase for Thomas Frank
Newcastle United eased the pressure on Eddie Howe and heightened the scrutiny facing Thomas Frank with a much-needed 2-1 win over Tottenham.
Jacob Ramsey's first goal for the Magpies proved decisive as they ended their three-match losing run in the Premier League, with Spurs still winless in the competition in 2026.
Newcastle utterly dominated the first half, with Joe Willock seeing a potential opener disallowed for a marginal offside call in the 44th minute.
But Howe's men did go into the interval a goal to the good, with Malick Thiaw reacting quickest when Guglielmo Vicario parried his downward header, prodding home on the rebound five minutes into stoppage time.
Mathys Tel passed up a good chance to equalise early in the second half, but Spurs – who were booed off after failing to register a shot on target in the first half – drew level through Archie Gray in the 64th minute, following a scramble prompted by Xavi Simons' corner.
However, Newcastle shook off that setback and re-established their lead just four minutes later, with Ramsey sweeping beyond Vicario following Anthony Gordon's driving run into the area.
Micky van de Ven missed Spurs' only real opportunity to equalise as their fears of being dragged into the relegation battle increased, while Newcastle are now only three points off the top six.
Data Debrief: Contrasting Fortunes For Howe And Frank
Howe punched the air triumphantly in front of the away fans at full-time, having overseen his 136th Premier League win in his 357th game (with both Bournemouth and Newcastle).
The only English managers with more wins in the competition's history are Harry Redknapp (236) and Sam Allardyce (178).
Spurs, meanwhile, have now gone eight Premier League games without a victory (four draws, four losses), their worst run since a nine-match streak between May and October 2008, which led to the dismissal of Juande Ramos.
Frank may be fearing a similar fate, and his team could have few complaints about the result after putting up 16 shots and 1.76 expected goals (xG), compared to Newcastle's 21 shots and 2.29 xG.