Spurs 1-2 Newcastle United, English Premier League 2025-26: Magpies Steal All Three Points

Newcastle eased the pressure on Eddie Howe with a gritty away win that left Spurs boss Thomas Frank under mounting scrutiny. Malick Thiaw gave the Magpies the lead just before half-time, pouncing on a rebound after Guglielmo Vicario parried his initial header. Tottenham showed signs of life after the break when Archie Gray smashed home a 64th-minute equalizer to spark hope of a comeback. However, the joy was short-lived as Jacob Ramsey swept home a first-time finish only four minutes later. The defeat leaves Spurs hovering dangerously close to the relegation zone.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Newcastle United Vs Tottenham Premier league soccer match-Jacob Ramsey
Newcastle United's Jacob Ramsey, second from left, celebrates scoring their side's second goal against Tottenham during a Premier League soccer match London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
1/6
Newcastle United Vs Tottenham Premier league soccer match-Jacob Ramsey
Newcastle United's Jacob Ramsey, center, celebrates scoring their side's second goal against Tottenham during a Premier League soccer match London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/6
Newcastle United Vs Tottenham Premier league soccer match-Bruno Guimaraes
Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes, right, is helped off the field by medical staff following an injury during a Premier League soccer match against Tottenham. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/6
Newcastle United Vs Tottenham Premier league soccer match-Jacob Ramsey
Newcastle United's Jacob Ramsey, second from left, scores their second goal against Tottenham during a Premier League soccer match London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/6
Newcastle United Vs Tottenham Premier league soccer match-Wilson Odobert
Tottenham Hotspur's Wilson Odobert receives medical treatment during a stop in play in a Premier League soccer match against Newcastle United London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/6
Newcastle United Vs Tottenham Premier league soccer match-Wilson Odobert
Tottenham Hotspur's Wilson Odobert receives medical treatment during a stop in play in a Premier League soccer match against Newcastle United London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/6
Newcastle United Vs Tottenham Premier league soccer match-Anthony Elanga
Newcastle United's Anthony Elanga (20) and Tottenham's Micky van de Ven battle for the ball during a Premier League soccer match London. | Photo: John Walton/PA via AP
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Proteas, Afghans Heads To Another Super Over

  2. T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Hospitalised, Doubtful For Namibia Game - Report

  3. T20 World Cup 2026: Michael Bracewell Ruled Out Of Tournament With Calf Injury

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: Nepal Fan Cleans Up Wankhede Stadium Stands, Picks Up Garbage After Match Ends - Watch

  5. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Nepal, UAE Powering Growth Engine; Rajapaksa 'Clarifies' Amusing Bat Allegations

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Delhi Govt Mulls Policy To Regulate E-Rickshaws In Bid To Tackle Congestion

  2. Seeking Equity: Caste, Classrooms, and the Limits of Reform

  3. West Bengal Final Electoral Roll Likely by End of February, Says CEO

  4. Bihar’s Ban On Obscene Bhojpuri Songs Returns — But Has Anything Changed?

  5. Reduced Duties On Apples From US, Other Countries, A Major Setback For Kashmiri Farmers

Entertainment News

  1. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  2. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  3. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  4. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  5. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. A Trade Pact Days Before the Polls: Bangladesh Set To Usher In A New Political Chapter

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Australian Leaders Urge Calm After Violent Sydney Protests During Israeli President’s Visit

  4. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  5. Maxwell Refuses to Answer Questions In U.S. Congressional Epstein Probe

Latest Stories

  1. Paresh Rawal Confirms Govinda's Exit From Bhagam Bhag 2; Calls Akshay Kumar-Manoj Bajpayee's Pairing 'Unique'

  2. Journalist Ravi Nair Convicted In Adani Enterprises Criminal Defamation Case

  3. Bomb Threats Hit 16 Private Schools In Mohali, All Evacuated And Searched

  4. Rajkumar Hirani Confirms Working On Scripts Of 3 Idiots Sequel And Munna Bhai 3

  5. Pakistan Vs Germany Highlights, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: GER Clinch Commanding 5–2 Win Over PAK In Hobart

  6. Bangladesh Elections: Where Are The Gen-Z Protesters Today?

  7. Super Bowl Performance: How Bad Bunny Had Trump Mad With Rage

  8. DDC Polls Unlikely In J&K Before End Of Term As Calls For Delimitation Grow Louder