Spurs 1-2 Newcastle United, English Premier League 2025-26: Magpies Steal All Three Points
Newcastle eased the pressure on Eddie Howe with a gritty away win that left Spurs boss Thomas Frank under mounting scrutiny. Malick Thiaw gave the Magpies the lead just before half-time, pouncing on a rebound after Guglielmo Vicario parried his initial header. Tottenham showed signs of life after the break when Archie Gray smashed home a 64th-minute equalizer to spark hope of a comeback. However, the joy was short-lived as Jacob Ramsey swept home a first-time finish only four minutes later. The defeat leaves Spurs hovering dangerously close to the relegation zone.
1/6
2/6
3/6
4/6
5/6
6/6
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE