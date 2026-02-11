Thomas Frank Sacked By Tottenham As Poor Form In Premier League 2025-26 Drags Spurs Into Relegation Battle

Tottenham Hotspur sack Thomas Frank after a 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United at home on Tuesday, February 10

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Tottenham Hotspur Sack Head Coach Thomas Frank Premier League 2025-26
Thomas Frank has been sacked by Totteham
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Tottenham Hotspur sack head coach Thomas Frank

  • The decision comes after a 2-1 loss against Newcastle United at home

  • Frank stayed in charge as Spurs head coach for only eight months

Thomas Frank has been sacked by Tottenham after just under eight months in charge following a 2-1 home defeat to Newcastle United on Tuesday. 

Frank said after the loss at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium that he remained "1,000%" certain he would stay in charge of Spurs, but the club have chosen to part ways with the Dane.

Spurs are 16th in the Premier League and are now just five points above the relegation zone after a poor run of form in the top flight, with a daunting clash against leaders Arsenal up next. 

Tottenham are winless in eight Premier League games (D4 L4), their longest run since going nine without victory from May to October 2008 under Juande Ramos.

"The Club has taken the decision to make a change in the Men's Head Coach position and Thomas Frank will leave today," Spurs said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Thomas was appointed in June 2025, and we have been determined to give him the time and support needed to build for the future together.

"However, results and performances have led the Board to conclude that a change at this point in the season is necessary.

Related Content
Related Content

"Throughout his time at the Club, Thomas has conducted himself with unwavering commitment, giving everything in his efforts to move the Club forward.

"We would like to thank him for his contribution and wish him every success in the future."

When Frank was appointed as Ange Postecoglou's successor following a stellar stint with Brentford, he signed a contract until 2028, but he was unable to improve Spurs' dwindling league form. 

He averaged 1.12 points-per-game as Tottenham boss in the Premier League (29 points in 26 games), the lowest rate of any Spurs manager to take charge of at least five games in the competition.

Spurs have fared much better in the Champions League, as Frank led them to a top-eight finish and automatic qualification to the last 16, having won five of their eight league-phase matches. 

But the club have chosen to take action after also exiting both domestic cup competitions, though the 52-year-old's cause was not helped by Spurs' extensive injury list. 

Jacob Ramsey celebrates with his teammates during the English Premier League match between Tottenham and Newcastle in London, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. - (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
Premier League Matchday 26 Highlights: Chelsea Drop Points Against Leeds; Bournemouth Shock Everton; Magpies Beat Spurs

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The likes of Lucas Bergvall, Ben Davies, Richarlison, Rodrigo Bentancur, Mohammed Kudus, Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison are all unavailable for Tottenham. 

Spurs are also without suspended captain Cristian Romero for the next three Premier League matches, a run which starts with the home north London derby against Arsenal on February 22.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. England Vs West Indies LIVE Score, T20 World Cup: Sherfane Rutherford's 76* Powers WI To 196/6 In Mumbai

  2. Australia Vs Ireland Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Ellis And Zampa Power Depleted AUS Side To 67-Run Win Over IRE

  3. Super Over Bonanza At T20 World Cup: Revisiting All Instances Of Tied Matches In Tournament's History

  4. Steve Smith Called Up As Cover In Australia’s World Cup Squad As Mitchell Marsh Ruled Out Of Ireland Opener

  5. T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Hospitalised, Doubtful For Namibia Game - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Hemant Soren’s Strategic Silence On Sarna Religion And Hindutva

  2. Seeking Equity: Caste, Classrooms, and the Limits of Reform

  3. Assam CM Sarma's Deleted Video Row: How Polarisation Became Part of BJP's Election Playbook

  4. Reduced Duties On Apples From US, Other Countries, A Major Setback For Kashmiri Farmers

  5. Delhi Govt Mulls Policy To Regulate E-Rickshaws In Bid To Tackle Congestion

Entertainment News

  1. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  2. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  3. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  4. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  5. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Super Bowl Performance: How Bad Bunny Had Trump Mad With Rage

  2. Over Half Of Bangladesh Polling Centres Marked ‘Risky’

  3. Bangladesh Elections: Where Are The Gen-Z Protesters Today?

  4. A Trade Pact Days Before the Polls: Bangladesh Set To Usher In A New Political Chapter

  5. US Clarifies $100,000 H-1B Fee Will Not Apply To Existing Visa Holders Or Students Already In The Country

Latest Stories

  1. Paresh Rawal Confirms Govinda's Exit From Bhagam Bhag 2; Calls Akshay Kumar-Manoj Bajpayee's Pairing 'Unique'

  2. Journalist Ravi Nair Convicted In Adani Enterprises Criminal Defamation Case

  3. Bomb Threats Hit 16 Private Schools In Mohali, All Evacuated And Searched

  4. Rajkumar Hirani Confirms Working On Scripts Of 3 Idiots Sequel And Munna Bhai 3

  5. Pakistan Vs Germany Highlights, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: GER Clinch Commanding 5–2 Win Over PAK In Hobart

  6. Bangladesh Elections: Where Are The Gen-Z Protesters Today?

  7. Super Bowl Performance: How Bad Bunny Had Trump Mad With Rage

  8. DDC Polls Unlikely In J&K Before End Of Term As Calls For Delimitation Grow Louder