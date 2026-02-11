Thomas Frank Sacked By Tottenham As Poor Form In Premier League 2025-26 Drags Spurs Into Relegation Battle

Tottenham Hotspur sack head coach Thomas Frank
The decision comes after a 2-1 loss against Newcastle United at home
Frank stayed in charge as Spurs head coach for only eight months
Thomas Frank has been sacked by Tottenham after just under eight months in charge following a 2-1 home defeat to Newcastle United on Tuesday.
Frank said after the loss at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium that he remained "1,000%" certain he would stay in charge of Spurs, but the club have chosen to part ways with the Dane.
Spurs are 16th in the Premier League and are now just five points above the relegation zone after a poor run of form in the top flight, with a daunting clash against leaders Arsenal up next.
Tottenham are winless in eight Premier League games (D4 L4), their longest run since going nine without victory from May to October 2008 under Juande Ramos.
"The Club has taken the decision to make a change in the Men's Head Coach position and Thomas Frank will leave today," Spurs said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Thomas was appointed in June 2025, and we have been determined to give him the time and support needed to build for the future together.
"However, results and performances have led the Board to conclude that a change at this point in the season is necessary.
"Throughout his time at the Club, Thomas has conducted himself with unwavering commitment, giving everything in his efforts to move the Club forward.
"We would like to thank him for his contribution and wish him every success in the future."
When Frank was appointed as Ange Postecoglou's successor following a stellar stint with Brentford, he signed a contract until 2028, but he was unable to improve Spurs' dwindling league form.
He averaged 1.12 points-per-game as Tottenham boss in the Premier League (29 points in 26 games), the lowest rate of any Spurs manager to take charge of at least five games in the competition.
Spurs have fared much better in the Champions League, as Frank led them to a top-eight finish and automatic qualification to the last 16, having won five of their eight league-phase matches.
But the club have chosen to take action after also exiting both domestic cup competitions, though the 52-year-old's cause was not helped by Spurs' extensive injury list.
The likes of Lucas Bergvall, Ben Davies, Richarlison, Rodrigo Bentancur, Mohammed Kudus, Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison are all unavailable for Tottenham.
Spurs are also without suspended captain Cristian Romero for the next three Premier League matches, a run which starts with the home north London derby against Arsenal on February 22.