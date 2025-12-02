Newcastle United Vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview, Premier League: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Newcastle have strong home form with four wins in their last five
Spurs’ attack has dipped, scoring in only half of their last six league games
Newcastle’s home defence is solid, conceding under one goal per match
Under-fire Tottenham boss Thomas Frank said his team need their supporters behind them ahead of Tuesday's trip to Newcastle United, having accused those that booed Guglielmo Vicario on Saturday of not being "true" fans.
Spurs slid to another demoralising home result last time out, losing 2-1 to Fulham after conceding twice in the first six minutes.
Vicario was roundly booed by his own fans after being at fault for Harry Wilson's goal, having been caught in no man's land after racing out of his area and miscuing a clearance.
Frank said those that jeered the Italian did not have the teams' best interests at heart, but he rowed back on those comments on Monday, ahead of the trip to Tyneside.
"As I said after the game, I completely understand the frustration, if you don't win there will always be frustration. That is normal, it is part of it," Frank said.
"Especially as we haven't won as much as we would have wanted to at home, not only this year but in the last period, maybe for years, maybe more.
"So, the frustration grows a little bit more. That's understandable. It is my job to do what I can to make sure we are calm and look at the things in a way where we split things up in terms of performance, what is impacting it, and how we try to build the team.
"We are nothing without the fans. No club is anything without the fans. Tottenham Hotspur is nothing without our fantastic fans, nothing. We need each other.
"There is nothing we want more than making them happy in every way and my point was that during matches, that is where we need each other.
"If you want to create a fortress, it can only be done together. Fans, team, me. My job is to make sure we do everything we can to perform but we must do that together. That's where you create a difficult place to play."
Newcastle are level with Spurs on 18 points in the Premier League table, having thrashed Everton 4-1 at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday.
Eddie Howe is now looking for his team to find balance after an up-and-down start to the campaign, saying: "It's vitally important we find the consistency we're searching for.
"It seems like we're going between the Champions League and Premier League and not quite finding that sweet spot we've been searching for. Hopefully this is the turning point.
"Every opponent we face in the Premier League is so difficult and now we face Tottenham, who are a very good team with their own strengths."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Newcastle United – Bruno Guimaraes
Newcastle captain Guimaraes has been involved in 11 goals in his last 19 home Premier League games, scoring seven goals and assisting four.
He has scored (two) or assisted (once) in each of his last three at St James' Park, his best ever run in the competition.
Tottenham – Richarlison
Richarlison has been involved in six goals in 10 Premier League appearances against Newcastle (four goals, two assists), only having more combined goals and assists in the competition against Liverpool (four goals, three assists).
On the Brazilian's last appearance against Newcastle, in December 2023, he helped himself to a brace in a 4-1 home win for Tottenham.
MATCH PREDICTION – NEWCASTLE UNITED WIN
Having won just two of their 11 Premier League home games against Tottenham between 2010-11 and 2021-22 (D3 L6), Newcastle have now won their last three against them by an aggregate score of 12-2.
This is also the first time Spurs have lost suffered three straight defeats in this fixture – home and away – since a six-game losing streak between April 2006 and December 2008.
Newcastle are also unbeaten in their last 10 home Premier League games to be played on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday evening (W7 D3).
And Tottenham have only won one of their last 13 midweek games in the competition (D2 L10), losing each of their last seven while only scoring one goal in the process.
Newcastle have won 11 of their 16 home Premier League matches in 2025 (69%), which represents their fifth-best home win ratio in a calendar year in the competition, with two of those five highest figures coming under Howe (also 70% in 2023, won 14/20).
Howe has also won six of his previous eight Premier League meetings with Frank, all of which came against the Dane's Brentford team (D1 L1).
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Newcastle United – 54.7%
Tottenham – 22%
Draw – 23.3%