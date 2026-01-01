Tottenham 1-1 Sunderland, Premier League: Brian Brobbey's Late Stunner Piles More Pressure On Thomas Frank

Ben Davies opened scoring for Tottenham in 30th minute
Brian Brobbey's 80th-minute leveller saw Tottenham forced to settle for a 1-1 draw at home to Sunderland on Sunday.
Spurs failed to capitalise on Ben Davies' opener.
Spurs' intent from the start was apparent as Mathys Tel stung the palms of Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs before the Frenchman fired narrowly wide of the target soon after.
And their dominance was rewarded in the 30th minute when Davies diverted Micky van de Ven's effort home after Cristian Romero was left unmarked at the back post.
But Sunderland responded well to going behind as Trai Hume's fierce drive from distance had Guglielmo Vicario worried, and their improvement continued into the second half.
Davies was on hand to clear Hume's header off the line seven minutes after the restart, before Brobbey crashed a shot into the side-netting after a mistake by Romero.
Sunderland came close to levelling when Enzo Le Fee's header struck the base of the post, but the midfielder played a crucial role in the leveller less than a minute later.
Le Fee played a sublime one-two with Brobbey, with the latter taking a touch before rifling a fierce left-footed effort into the roof of the net as Sunderland searched for a winner.
And it almost came through Hume, who again forced Vicario to tip his attempt over the crossbar before Joao Palhinha glanced a header wide late in second-half stoppage time.
Data Debrief: Frank frustrated in yet another draw
Spurs lost 11 home league games in 2025, more than any other calendar year, but the home faithful inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium were left frustrated again after seeing their team fail to build on Davies' goal in the first half.
Indeed, Spurs have now drawn six of their 20 Premier League matches under Frank this season (W7 L7), as many stalemates as Spurs endured across their final 53 league games under Ange Postecoglou (W18 L29).
But the hosts had their chances. They registered an expected goals (xG) total of 1.18 from their 13 shots, five of which were on target, compared to Sunderland's 0.48 from their 10 attempts at Vicario's net.
However, Regis Le Bris' team were able to hold on for another fine result on the road. They are unbeaten in their last five games in the Premier League (W1 D4), their longest run without defeat in the top-flight since a streak of six under Sam Allardyce between April and May 2016.