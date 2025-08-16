English Premier League Highlights, Saturday Goal Rush: Richarlison Brace Steers Spurs To Victory; FUL Grab Late Goal

Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison celebrates scoring the opening goal during the the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)

Here are the highlights of English Premier League, Saturday Goal Rush matches. The day began with Newcastle United drawing 0-0 against 10-men of Aston Villa. There were victories for Sunderland and Tottenham whereas Fulham grabbed a late leveller against Brighton. The day concludes with a late showdown at 10:00 pm as Wolves take on Manchester City. Catch the highlights from Matchday One of EPL with five matches taking place in the Premier League on Saturday, August 16 LIVE UPDATES 16 Aug 2025, 04:22:30 pm IST English Premier League, Saturday Goal Rush: Hello! Hello and welcome to the live coverage of English Premier League, Saturday Goal Rush. The action begins with Aston Villa hosting Newcastle at 5:00 pm, followed by three simultaneous kick-offs at 7:30 pm — Brighton vs Fulham, Sunderland vs West Ham, and Tottenham vs Burnley. The day concludes with a late showdown at 10:00 pm as Wolves take on Manchester City. 16 Aug 2025, 04:41:43 pm IST English Premier League, Saturday Goal Rush: Aston VillaVs Newcastle Playing XIs Anthony Elanga is set to make his competitive debut for Newcastle United as they face Aston Villa. Manager Eddie Howe has handed Nick Pope the starting role in goal, with new signing Aaron Ramsdale on the bench. Elanga starts on the wing, while fellow summer recruit Malick Thiaw has also been named among the substitutes. How we open the 2025/26 Premier League season ✊ #AVLNEW pic.twitter.com/jRGVIXeHBm — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) August 16, 2025 Your opening day Magpies! 👊 pic.twitter.com/JsEdOOdJS3 — Newcastle United (@NUFC) August 16, 2025 16 Aug 2025, 04:57:47 pm IST English Premier League, Saturday Goal Rush: Ready To Kick Off The players step out of the tunnel to a lively atmosphere, with the crowd buzzing in anticipation. All is set as kick-off draws near, promising an exciting action. 16 Aug 2025, 05:04:37 pm IST English Premier League, Saturday Goal Rush: Kick Off Kick off at Villa Park as Aston Villa get thing underway against Newcastle United who are without their star forward Alexander Isak. Aston Villa 0-0 Newcastle 1' 16 Aug 2025, 05:07:29 pm IST English Premier League, Saturday Goal Rush: Early Save Newcastle Utd are the first side to produce a save off the goalie as Anthony Elanga goes clean on-through the Villa defence but is beaten away by debutant goalkeeper Marco Bizot. Aston Villa 0-0 Newcastle 4' 16 Aug 2025, 05:10:28 pm IST English Premier League, Saturday Goal Rush: Aston Villa vs. Newcastle Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games) Aston Villa : 1 win

Newcastle : 3 wins

Draws: 1 Aston Villa 0-0 Newcastle 7' 16 Aug 2025, 05:13:34 pm IST English Premier League, Saturday Goal Rush: Chances Coming Magpies' Way What a delivery from Harvey Barnes! He whips in a ball from the left but Anthony Gordon heads it over the bar. Chance! Aston Villa 0-0 Newcastle 10' 16 Aug 2025, 05:20:58 pm IST English Premier League, Saturday Goal Rush: Villa Yet To Have A Shot On Goal Villa are yet to have a shot on goal with Newcastle producing six on the home team's goal. Unai Emery's side need to be proactive as they are looking lifeless in the middle. Aston Villa 0-0 Newcastle 17' 16 Aug 2025, 05:29:26 pm IST English Premier League, Saturday Goal Rush: Villa Looking Lackluster The hosts are looking lackluster in the game and they are not producing anything in the middle of the park. The rousing start from the home fans has mellowed down as Newcastle have started off brightly. Aston Villa 0-0 Newcastle 23' 16 Aug 2025, 05:36:34 pm IST English Premier League, Saturday Goal Rush: NUFC Looking More Likely To Score Newcastle Utd have looked the more likely team to score a goal than the home team. However, with the unavailability of Alexander Isak, the Magpies are looking toothless in attack. Aston Villa 0-0 Newcastle 32' 16 Aug 2025, 05:48:58 pm IST English Premier League, Saturday Goal Rush: NUFC Goalless At The Break Nothing to separate between the two teams however, Newcastle will go into the break as the pleased side with 2 shots on target. Aston Villa 0-0 Newcastle HT' 16 Aug 2025, 06:05:41 pm IST English Premier League, Saturday Goal Rush: Action Underway Action underway at Villa Park as home fans would warrant an improved performance from their side as compared to the first-half. Aston Villa 0-0 Newcastle 46' 16 Aug 2025, 06:13:51 pm IST English Premier League, Saturday Goal Rush: Villa Looking Frustrated Unai Emery is known to play pragmatic style of football and the hosts are looking frustrated at the minute. Nothing much to report from the field of play as NUFC look the dominant side. Aston Villa 0-0 Newcastle 53' 16 Aug 2025, 06:26:45 pm IST English Premier League, Saturday Goal Rush: Both Sides Lacking Spark The lack of spark and creativity is there to see as both sides are unable to produce the type of quality in the middle of park. Magpies and Villa are goalless and things don't look to change unless a moment of quality arises from somewhere. Aston Villa 0-0 Newcastle 65' 16 Aug 2025, 06:29:22 pm IST English Premier League, Saturday Goal Rush: Ezri Konsa Becomes First Casualty Of New PL Season Red card! Ezri Konsa is shown a red card as he pulls back Anthony Gordon as the Newcastle forward was running through on goal. Konsa cannot believe it but the defender has to walk back. Aston Villa 0-0 Newcastle 66' 16 Aug 2025, 06:42:07 pm IST English Premier League, Saturday Goal Rush: First Goalless Draw Of The Season Villa vs Newcastle Utd is on the verge of becoming the first goalless draw of the season. The game has had it's fair share of drama with the red card but no goals. Aston Villa 0-0 Newcastle 83' 16 Aug 2025, 06:55:04 pm IST English Premier League, Saturday Goal Rush: FT Draw at the end as 10-man Aston Villa hold off Newcastle Utd for a point. Aston Villa 0-0 Newcastle FT 16 Aug 2025, 07:04:19 pm IST English Premier League, Saturday Goal Rush: Fixtures To Follow Next Sunderland v West Ham

Brighton v Fulham

Wolves v Manchester City

Tottenham v Burnley 16 Aug 2025, 07:32:19 pm IST English Premier League, Saturday Goal Rush: KO In Three Fixtures Kick-off in three fixtures in the Premier League 2025-26 schedule. Sunderland v West Ham

Tottenham v Burnley

Brighton v Fulham 16 Aug 2025, 07:49:18 pm IST English Premier League, Saturday Goal Rush: Spurs Up And Away Richarlison finds the back of the net and Spurs are away under Thomas Frank in the Premier League. Tottenham 1-0 Burnley 16 Aug 2025, 07:58:27 pm IST English Premier League, Saturday Goal Rush: Goalless In Two Other Fixtures Brighton 0-0 Fulham and Sunderland 0-0 West Ham are yet to produce any goals in this half. Still lots of time left, so we may be in for as surprise. 16 Aug 2025, 08:08:14 pm IST English Premier League, Saturday Goal Rush: Calvin Bassey Booked Fulham defender Calvin Bassey goes under the ref's book and is shown a yellow card for a needless foul. 16 Aug 2025, 08:21:32 pm IST English Premier League, Saturday Goal Rush: HT Scores Sunderland 0-0 West Ham Tottenham 1-0 Burnley Brighton 0-0 Fulham Just one goal to report in today's 3pm fixtures. 16 Aug 2025, 08:44:16 pm IST English Premier League, Saturday Goal Rush: Brighton Earn Penalty Georginio Rutter is brought down by the legs of Sander Berge in the Fulham penalty area and the Seagulls have a penalty. Matt O'Riley lines up and scores to give Brighton a 1-0 lead. Brighton 1-0 Fulham 16 Aug 2025, 08:50:11 pm IST English Premier League, Saturday Goal Rush: Spurs Lead 2-0 Richarlison with a superb goal for Spurs to hand them a 2-0 lead! Surely, they won't spoil it this time around, or would they? Tottenham 2-0 Burnley 16 Aug 2025, 08:51:39 pm IST English Premier League, Saturday Goal Rush: Sunderland Lead West Ham The Black Cats have scored in what could be a decisive goal for the newly promoted side. Eliezer Mayenda the goal-scorer. 16 Aug 2025, 08:58:54 pm IST English Premier League, Saturday Goal Rush: WOL Vs MCI XIs Wolves XI: Sa, Hoever, Toti, Agbadou, Doherty, Wolfe, Andre, Gomes, Bellegarde, Munetsi, Strand Larson. Man City XI: Trafford, Lewis, Dias, Stones, Ait-Nouri, Reijnders, Gonzalez, Silva, Bobb, Doku, Haaland. 16 Aug 2025, 09:04:14 pm IST English Premier League, Saturday LIVE Goal Rush: Done And Dusted Brennan Johnson scores the third and that should settle it for the North London side. Elsewhere, Sunderland are 2-0 up against a sorry West Ham side. 16 Aug 2025, 09:22:00 pm IST Sunderland 3-0 West Ham! Wilson Isidor adds the third goal for the promoted club as Black Cats all but safe for three points on opening day. As for West Ham, it's back to the drawing board. 16 Aug 2025, 09:28:50 pm IST English Premier League, Saturday LIVE Goal Rush: FT Scores Sunderland 3-0 West Ham Brighton 1-1 Fulham Rodrigo Muniz finds the back of the net in injury time to draw level against Brighton. Tottenham 3-0 Burnley 16 Aug 2025, 09:44:46 pm IST English Premier League, Saturday LIVE Goal Rush: Wolves v Man City Terrible run of form for Wolves as they have lost nine of their last 10 Premier League meetings with Manchester City. 16 Aug 2025, 09:50:20 pm IST English Premier League, Saturday LIVE Goal Rush: Emotional Scenes At Molineux Ahead of kick-off, an AV is being played showing some highlights of former Wolves player Diogo Jota.