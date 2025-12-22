Morocco Vs Comoros, AFCON 2025: Who Won Yesterday’s Africa Cup Of Nations Match 1 – Check Result

Morocco vs Comoros, AFCON 2025 Match 1: Hosts Morocco began their campaign with a 2-0 win over Comoros in Rabat, overcoming early resistance and a missed penalty before second-half goals from Brahim Diaz and Ayoub El Kaabi sealed victory

Morocco vs Comoros Africa Cup of Nations 2025 Who won yesterday in AFCON Match 1
Morocco's Ayoub El Kaabi celebrates after scoring during the Africa Cup of Nations group A soccer match between Morocco and Comoros in Rabat, Morocco, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
  • Morocco won 2-0 against Comoros in Match 1 of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025

  • Comoros goalkeeper Yannick Pandor saved Soufiane Rahimi’s first-half penalty

  • Brahim Diaz scored after the break before Ayoub El Kaabi sealed the win with a bicycle kick

Hosts Morocco began their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 campaign with a clinical 2-0 victory over Comoros at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, but not before being tested by a stubborn and well-organised opponent.

In front of home supporters – including Moroccan Crown Prince Moulay Hassan, who greeted both teams before kick-off – tournament favourites Morocco were made to work hard by 108th-ranked Comoros, who frustrated the Atlas Lions for large periods of the opening half.

Comoros goalkeeper Yannick Pandor set the tone early by saving a penalty from Soufiane Rahimi, silencing the crowd and briefly shifting momentum in the underdogs’ favour.

El Kaabi’s Moment of Magic

After a tense opening period, Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz finally broke the deadlock in the 55th minute, sparking relief around the nearly 70,000-capacity stadium.

Morocco then sealed the result in spectacular fashion when Ayoub El Kaabi produced a stunning bicycle kick in the 74th minute, a goal that drew visible delight from the royal box. Crown Prince Moulay Hassan applauded enthusiastically as Morocco asserted control of the contest.

Despite the scoreline, Morocco still required the reflexes of goalkeeper Yassine “Bono” Bounou, who denied Rafiki Saïd a swift equaliser moments after Diaz’s opener.

“I am very proud of my players,” Comoros coach Stefano Cusin said. “We have a lot of youngsters and I think we gave a good image of Comoros.”

Royal Opening Ceremony, Injury Concerns

The opening match of the 35th Africa Cup of Nations was preceded by an elaborate ceremony featuring Angelique Kidjo, Moroccan singer Jaylann and French-Moroccan rapper Lartiste, accompanied by a striking light show despite persistent rain.

The highlight for many supporters came just before kick-off, when Prince Moulay Hassan appeared alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino and CAF president Patrice Motsepe, shaking hands with players from both teams and posing for photographs.

Morocco coach Walid Regragui later confirmed an injury concern for team captain Romain Saiss, who was in tears as he exited the pitch.

“He felt something behind his knee but we don’t know if it is muscular or something else,” Regragui said. “We hope it’s not too serious and that we can get him back later.”

Regular captain Achraf Hakimi was left on the bench as a precaution after recovering from an ankle injury, though he did present his African Footballer of the Year trophy to fans before the match.

“We are being very careful with him,” Regragui added.

Atlas Lions Target Second AFCON Title

Morocco, ranked No. 11 in the FIFA rankings, are widely tipped to lift the trophy for only the second time in their history, 50 years after their lone triumph in 1976. The Atlas Lions famously reached the 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-finals, becoming the first African nation to do so.

The Kingdom’s footballing ambitions are long-standing, driven by King Mohammed VI, with Morocco set to co-host the 2030 World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal.

The tournament opener was staged at the renovated Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, one of nine venues across six cities prepared for AFCON 2025. The tournament mascot, Assad the lion, pays tribute to the Barbary lions once native to North Africa.

Elsewhere in the competition, Egypt begin their campaign against Zimbabwe on Monday, as Mohamed Salah chases a first AFCON title. Ivory Coast face Mozambique on Wednesday, while Senegal, Cameroon and Algeria are also among the leading contenders.

AFCON’s future format was also confirmed, with the competition set to move to a four-year cycle to align with the FIFA calendar.

“The AFCON every four years will be an event nobody wants to miss,” Regragui said. “What I want is to see African football grow.”

(With AP Inputs)

