Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming, EFL Cup 2025/26 QF: When, Where To Watch? Check Head-To-Head

Arsenal and Crystal Palace will be battling it out for a spot in the EFL Cup semi-final in a repeat of last year's London Derby at the Emirates Stadium in the last 8 stages. Check the live streaming details, head-to-head stats and the last 5 meetings between the teams

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming, EFL Cup 2025/26 QF
Declan Rice and Dean Henderson after Arsenal's clash against Crystal Palace in the EPL last year | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Arsenal welcome Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium for the final quarter-final 9 of the EFL Cup 2025/26 season

  • The Gunners are unbeaten against Palace in their last 5 meetings

  • Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace to be live streamed on Fancode

London rivals Arsenal and Crystal Palace are all set to lock horns in the all important last quarter-final of the EFL Carabao Cup 2025/26. The top-flight leaders will be welcoming Oliver Glasner's side at the Emirates Stadium on December 24.

It will be Arsenal's 4th appearance at this stage of the competition in the last 6 season, but they will be competing for only their 3rd semi-finale. As a matter of fact, none of the first team players were even born when the Gunners last won the EFL Cup.

Their only two EFL titles were won in 1987 and 1993. Last year, at this very last 8 stage, the North Londoners had earned an emphatic 3-2 victory at the Emirates with 4-time winner Gabriel Jesus netting a sensational hat-trick in front of home support.

However, Arsenal fell short across both legs in the semi-final against a spirited Newcastle United side, which went on to beat Liverpool to claim their first Carabao Cup title.

Mikel Arteta's men will be looking to seal a comfortable win to set up two-legged meetings with another London rival Chelsea.

Crystal Palace enters this EFL Cup quarter-final in a challenging slump, having conceded nine goals in their last three matches.

Following a heavy 3-0 defeat to Manchester City, they struggled to a 2-2 draw against KuPS in Europe before a disappointing 4-1 loss at Leeds. Fatigued by a grueling schedule and key injuries, the Eagles face a tough test at the Emirates.

Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace, EFL Cup 2025-26 Quarter-Final: Head-To-Head

Total Meetings: 60

Arsenal Wins: 36

Crystal Palace Wins: 6

Draws: 18

Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace, EFL Cup 2025-26 Quarter-Final: Last 5 Meetings

Oct 26, 2025: Arsenal 1–0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Apr 23, 2025: Arsenal 2–2 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Dec 21, 2024: Crystal Palace 1–5 Arsenal (Premier League)

Dec 18, 2024: Arsenal 3–2 Crystal Palace (EFL Cup Quarter-Final)

Jan 20, 2024: Arsenal 5–0 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace, EFL Cup 2025-26 Quarter-Final: Live Streaming Info

When and Where will the Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace, EFL Cup 2025-26 Quarter-Final match be played?

The Emirates Stadium will host the EFL quarter-final match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace on December 23, Wednesday from 01:30AM (IST) onwards.

Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace, EFL Cup 2025-26 Quarter-Final: Where To Watch The Match Live?

Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace can be live streamed on the Fancode app/website.

Published At:
