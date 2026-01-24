China Vs Japan Live Streaming, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Final: When, Where To Watch

China beat Vietnam 3-0 in semi-finals; Japan edged past South Korea 1-0
China’s maiden appearance in the final, Japan’s third
Dragon Team lost to Samurai Blue in 2024 in group stage
China face Japan in the title showdown of the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday (January 24, 2026). Watch the football final live.
China blanked eventual bronze medallists Vietnam 3-0, while Japan edged past South Korea 1-0 in the semi-finals. The Dragon Team has relied more on its strong defensive structure, while the Samurai Blue have operated like a well-oiled machine in all departments.
The title clash thus could end up being more about strategy and tactics, than individual brilliance. While this is China’s maiden appearance in the final, it will be Japan’s third after winning in 2016 (3-2 against Korea Republic) and 2024 (1-0 against Uzbekistan in 2024).
“We are very excited. This is a historic match and a very big dream. We want to win the title even though we know it will be difficult. Reaching the final itself is already special for us but now we want to go one step further,” China head coach Antonio Puche said ahead of the match.
“We came to this tournament with a very young team and that itself was already a challenge but we have done well. The players are ready and they will perform to the best of their abilities,” his opposite number Go Oiwa said.
China Vs Japan, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Final: Head-To-Head Record
This will be the second meeting between China and Japan at the AFC U23 Asian Cup, with Japan winning the lone encounter in the group stage of the 2024 1-0.
China Vs Japan, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Final: Live Streaming Info
When and where will the China vs Japan, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 final be played?
The China vs Japan, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 final will be played at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, January 24, 2026 at 8:30pm IST.
Where will the China vs Japan, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 final be telecast and live streamed?
The China vs Japan, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 final will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.
It will be shown on CCTV-5i, Qiyi, Migu and ZhiBo8 in China and on DAZN Japan in Japan.