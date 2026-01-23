China vs Japan Preview, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Final: Chinese Chase First Title Against Defending Champions

China vs Japan, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Final: Know all about the China U23 vs Japan U23 match in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, January 24

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
China vs Japan preview AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 final
China U23 players celebrate after scoring during the AFC U23 Asian Cup match against Vietnam on January 20, 2026. | Photo: Instagram/chinafootballassociation
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • China face Japan in AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 final on Saturday in Jeddah

  • China chasing first continental trophy since their AFC U17 Championship 2004 win

  • Japan, the defending champions, have been the strongest team in the tournament

Chinese football faces its most significant test in more than two decades when China take on defending champions Japan in the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 final on Saturday, January 24, at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

For a nation that has not advanced beyond the group stage in previous editions of the tournament, China are now 90 minutes away from their first continental title since 2004.

China’s last success was the AFC U17 Championship 2004, which came two years after the senior team’s only appearance in the FIFA World Cup.

China’s Historic Opportunity

With major international success dating back a generation, the current Under-23 side has drawn attention. China’s route to the final has been built on defensive solidity, having not conceded a single goal in five matches.

Along the way, China defeated Australia and Uzbekistan, eliminating the latter via a penalty shootout in the quarter-finals. While they scored only one goal across their first four matches, the attack finally clicked in the 3-0 win over Vietnam.

Related Content
Related Content

After the semi-final win against Vietnam, Puche was tossed into the air by his players.

“It’s important to enjoy this victory – not just for the players but also for the staff,” Spanish head coach Antonio Puche said. “Moments like this are significant for football in China as we continue to work toward improving the game.”

“I enjoyed this moment, I enjoyed the game,” the coach added. “I’m so happy not just for myself or for the coaching staff, but for Chinese football as a whole.”

“This is my first time coaching a team against China, and their performance was truly outstanding, especially their defence, which was very impressive,” Vietnam coach Kim Sang-sik said after the match. “I believe they will perform even better, and Chinese football is indeed improving.”

Japan Stand Between China And Title

Standing in China’s way are defending champions Japan, considered the tournament’s strongest side. They have conceded just one goal in five matches while scoring 12. Their 1-0 semi-final victory over South Korea put them on course for a second straight title and a third overall.

“You know the Japanese team, I know the Japanese team, we all know the Japanese team,” Puche said. “They are a strong team. We will compete against them. We will fight.”

“There are many great things we can take from the semi-final into the final. We’re going to win with all 23 players, starters and subs. The subs have this in mind as well,” Japan midfielder Ryunosuke Sato said. “All 90 minutes against Korea, we managed to defend and persevere, and that’s why we won.”

“Now we have to focus on the final,” he added.

(With AP Inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: IND Eye Win Against NZ

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights, Round 6 Day 2: Sarfaraz, Sudip Smash Double Ton; Gill Departs Cheaply

  3. Bangladesh U19 Vs USA U19 LIVE Score, World Cup: BAN Openers Eye Steady Start | BAN 14/0 (3)

  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Issue Far From Resolved As Bangladesh Make Fresh Accusations; Scotland CEO Gives Major Update

  5. Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Sarfaraz Khan Smashes 5th Double Ton, Surpasses 5000 Runs In FC Cricket - Check Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026 LIVE Scores, Day 6: Medvedev Wins Against Marozsan; Zverev, De Minaur Clinch Victory

  2. Alexander Zverev Vs Cameron Norrie Highlights, Australian Open 2026: German Star Advances After Four-Set Win

  3. Gauff Vs Baptiste Highlights, Australian Open 2026: No. 3 Seed Fights Back A Set Down To Win On Margaret Court Arena

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Corentin Moutet 3rd Round, Australian Open 2026 Highlights: World No. 1 Secures Comfortable Victory

  5. Australian Open 2026: Inconsistent Aryna Sabalenka Advances To Fourth Round

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. EC Seeks Report from Bengal Chief Secretary On Illegal Additions To Voter Rolls

  2. Delhi NCR Rain Alert: IMD Predicts Light Rain January 23 Amid Winter Chill

  3. He Has Been Arrested For Political Reasons: Gitanjali Angmo On Husband Sonam Wangchuk's Imprisonment

  4. Day In Pics: January 22, 2026

  5. Delhi NCR Weather Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Warning for Dense Fog

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  2. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  3. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  4. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  5. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Putin On Trump’s Greenland Bid: ‘None Of Our Business’

  2. Crocs Controversy: Viral Allegations Of CEO Andrew Rees' Racist Tirade Spark Boycott Debate | Explained

  3. Slain Radical Leader’s Brother Appointed to Bangladesh Mission in UK

  4. Zelenskyy Flags European Inaction On Ukraine, Seeks More US Backing After Meeting Trump

  5. Trump’s Board of Peace for Gaza Splits The World Wide Open

Latest Stories

  1. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley

  2. Voices From Prison: My Story Is A Reminder Of The Steep Price Of Portraying Truth, Says Prabhat Singh

  3. Voices From Prison: The Person Who Enters Jail Never Comes Out, Says Bhangar Activist Shankar

  4. Voices From Prison: When Opinion Becomes A Threat, Says Journalist Kishorchandra Wangkhemcha

  5. Voices From Prison: The Hypocrisy Of Liberals And The 'Good Muslim Bad Muslim' Narrative

  6. Modi, Lula Stress Global South Ties In Phone Call

  7. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Anastasia Potapova Highlights, AO 2026: Belarusian Beats Austrian Opponent Via Tie-Break

  8. Exide Kolkata Literary Meet: Feminism, the Banu Mushtaq Way