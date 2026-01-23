China vs Japan Preview, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Final: Chinese Chase First Title Against Defending Champions

China face Japan in AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 final on Saturday in Jeddah
China chasing first continental trophy since their AFC U17 Championship 2004 win
Japan, the defending champions, have been the strongest team in the tournament
Chinese football faces its most significant test in more than two decades when China take on defending champions Japan in the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 final on Saturday, January 24, at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
For a nation that has not advanced beyond the group stage in previous editions of the tournament, China are now 90 minutes away from their first continental title since 2004.
China’s last success was the AFC U17 Championship 2004, which came two years after the senior team’s only appearance in the FIFA World Cup.
China’s Historic Opportunity
With major international success dating back a generation, the current Under-23 side has drawn attention. China’s route to the final has been built on defensive solidity, having not conceded a single goal in five matches.
Along the way, China defeated Australia and Uzbekistan, eliminating the latter via a penalty shootout in the quarter-finals. While they scored only one goal across their first four matches, the attack finally clicked in the 3-0 win over Vietnam.
After the semi-final win against Vietnam, Puche was tossed into the air by his players.
“It’s important to enjoy this victory – not just for the players but also for the staff,” Spanish head coach Antonio Puche said. “Moments like this are significant for football in China as we continue to work toward improving the game.”
“I enjoyed this moment, I enjoyed the game,” the coach added. “I’m so happy not just for myself or for the coaching staff, but for Chinese football as a whole.”
“This is my first time coaching a team against China, and their performance was truly outstanding, especially their defence, which was very impressive,” Vietnam coach Kim Sang-sik said after the match. “I believe they will perform even better, and Chinese football is indeed improving.”
Japan Stand Between China And Title
Standing in China’s way are defending champions Japan, considered the tournament’s strongest side. They have conceded just one goal in five matches while scoring 12. Their 1-0 semi-final victory over South Korea put them on course for a second straight title and a third overall.
“You know the Japanese team, I know the Japanese team, we all know the Japanese team,” Puche said. “They are a strong team. We will compete against them. We will fight.”
“There are many great things we can take from the semi-final into the final. We’re going to win with all 23 players, starters and subs. The subs have this in mind as well,” Japan midfielder Ryunosuke Sato said. “All 90 minutes against Korea, we managed to defend and persevere, and that’s why we won.”
“Now we have to focus on the final,” he added.
(With AP Inputs)