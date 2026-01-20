Japan Vs South Korea Live Score, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Young Samurai Blue Meet Taegeuk Warriors

Japan are seeking to emerge AFC U23 champions for a record-extending third time. Photo: AFC

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first semi-final of the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026, between Japan and South Korea at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday (January 20, 2026). A tactical battle is on the cards between the familiar foes, who are meeting for the fourth time in the competition. The Young Samurai Blue are seeking to emerge champions for a record-extending third time, while the Taegeuk Warriors are looking to add to their 2020 title. Follow the live scores and updates from the Asian football match.

LIVE UPDATES