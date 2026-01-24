China Vs Japan Live Score, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Final: Dragon Team Face Samurai Blue In Title Showdown

China players train ahead of the AFC U23 Asian Cup final against Japan in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Photo: AFC
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the grand finale of the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026, between China and Japan at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday (January 24, 2026). China blanked eventual bronze medallists Vietnam 3-0, while Japan edged past South Korea 1-0 in the semi-finals. The Dragon Team has relied more on its strong defensive structure, while the Samurai Blue have operated like a well-oiled machine in all departments. The title clash thus could end up being more about strategy and tactics, than individual brilliance. Follow the live scores and updates from the Asian football match.
China Vs Japan Live Score, AFC U23 Asian Cup Final
The match kicks off at 8:30pm IST. The China vs Japan, AFC U23 Asian Cup final will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.
