Vietnam Vs China Live Score, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Golden Star Warriors Face Dragon Team In Jeddah

Vietnam Vs China Live Score, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Semi-Final: The winner of this match will meet Japan, who beat South Korea 1-0 earlier, in the final. Follow the latest updates from the VIE vs CHN football clash in Jeddah

D
Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vietnam Vs China Live Score, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 Semi-Final
Vietnam have impressed with four wins in the run-up to the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026 semi-final. Photo: AFC
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second semi-final of the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026, between Vietnam and China at the at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday (January 20, 2026). The two sides advanced to the last-four stage in contrasting ways: Vietnam impressed with four wins, while China had to battle every step of the way to reach the semi-finals for the first time. The winner of this match will meet Japan, who beat South Korea 1-0 earlier, in the final. Follow the live scores and updates from the Asian football match.
LIVE UPDATES

Vietnam Vs China Live Score, AFC U23 Asian Cup: Starting XIs

This is how the two teams line up tonight:

Vietnam Vs China Live Score, AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026: Hi All!

Greetings and welcome, football lovers. Stay with us as we take you through the build-up and live updates from the second semi-final of the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026, between Vietnam and China.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. MI Vs DC Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt Consolidate | Mumbai Indians 47/2 (9)

  2. Hardik Pandya’s Heartwarming Video Message Leaves RCB’s New Batting Sensation Beaming - Watch

  3. WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Adds Vaishnavi Sharma As Replacement For Injured Gunalan Kamalini

  4. Kristian Clarke Receives Call-Up For T20Is Against India In Place Of Injured Michael Bracewell

  5. ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Thailand Edge Past Zimbabwe By 1 Run In Nail-Biting Clash

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026, Day 3 Highlights: Tsitsipas Emerges Victorious in Hard-Fought Encounter; Osaka Wins

  2. Naomi Osaka Vs Antonia Ruzic Highlights, Australian Open: Japanese Survives Early Scare, Wins Opener In Three Sets

  3. Madison Keys Vs Oleksandra Oliynykova, Australian Open: Reigning Champ Enters Second Round - Data Debrief

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Hugo Gaston, Australian Open: Italian Star Cruises Into Second Round After Opponent Retires Hurt

  5. Gael Monfils Loses To Home Favourite Dane Sweeny, Bids Emotional Goodbye

Badminton News

  1. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  2. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  3. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  4. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

  5. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Voices From Prison: Life After Jail Is Tough, But Surveillance, Harassment Continue, Says Sudha Bharadwaj

  2. Inside Narratives Of The BMC Elections: Batengete Toh Katenge & Existence Of Marathi Manoos 

  3. Voices From Prison: Of Lives Stolen For Dissent

  4. Snowfall Alert J&K, Uttarakhand, Himachal: Light Falls Continue January 18-20

  5. “She Tried to Be Strong”: Manipur Gang Rape Survivor Dies Awaiting Justice

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  2. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  3. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  4. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  5. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

World News

  1. China Seeks WTO Panel Against India Over Auto And EV Incentive Schemes

  2. What Iranian Women Want From Regime Change

  3. Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India–Pakistan Conflict, Says He Stopped Eight Wars

  4. Greenlanders Protest Trump’s Claim Over Their Island

  5. Europe Vows United Response To Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threats

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Asserts Greenland Interest, Posts Messages From President Macron

  2. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code

  3. Trump Says Europe Unlikely To Resist Greenland Bid As Tensions Rise

  4. Akshay Kumar's Convoy Vehicle Meets With An Accident; Actor And Wife Twinkle Khanna Unhurt

  5. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Hearing On Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Reportedly Scheduled To Begin At 11:30 AM

  6. Patna NEET Aspirant’s Death Puts Bihar Police Under Scanner After Post-Mortem Flags Sexual Violence

  7. Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny Highlights, AO 2026 1st Round: Frenchman Loses As Australian Wins Over Four Sets

  8. Australian Open 2026, Day 3 Highlights: Tsitsipas Emerges Victorious in Hard-Fought Encounter; Osaka Wins