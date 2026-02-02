Arsenal Vs Chelsea Live Streaming, EFL Cup 2025/26 SF: When, Where To Watch 2nd Leg?

Arsenal welcome Chelsea in the EFL Cup 2025-26 semi-final 2nd leg
The Gunners won the first-leg away at the Stamford Bridge by 3-2
Mikel Arteta and co are chasing a historic season
English Premier League leaders Arsenal will be hoping to reach another step closer to winning their first title on offer this season when they take on Chelsea in the 2nd leg of the EFL Carabao Cup 2025-26 semi-final.
The Gunners are in supreme form at the moment and they will be hoping to reflect that when they face their fiercest London rival. Mikel Arteta's side were boosted with a massive 4-0 win over Leeds United on February 1st to go 6 points clear of 2nd placed Manchester City, who drew 2-2 against Spurs in the subsequent fixture.
Despite being criticized for their attacking and defensively display, Arsenal remain on top of things and are well on course for a historic season this year.
Arsenal's first target this season is the EFL Cup but fellow Londoners Chelsea will be determined to spoil their party. The 2nd leg will take place at the Emirates Stadium from 01:30AM (IST) onwards.
Arsenal Vs Chelsea, EFL Cup 2025-26 Semi-Final 2nd Leg: Head-To-Head
Total matches: 214
Arsenal wins: 86
Chelsea wins: 62
Draws: 66
Arsenal Vs Chelsea, EFL Cup 2025-26 Semi-Final 2nd Leg: Live Streaming
Arsenal vs Newcastle United, EFL Cup 2025-26 semi-final 2nd leg will be streamed on the FanCode app and website.