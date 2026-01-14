Chelsea Vs Arsenal Live Score, EFL Cup 2025-26 Semi-Final 1st Leg: Arteta Eyes Redemption In London Derby

Chelsea Vs Arsenal Live Score, EFL Cup 2025-26 Semi-Final 1st Leg: Players in action. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

Chelsea vs Arsenal Live Score, EFL Cup 2025–26 Semi-Final 1st Leg: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in London. Arsenal return to the last four aiming to put last season’s semi-final disappointment behind them, while Chelsea enter a new era under Liam Rosenior. A classic London derby, with bragging rights and a place in the Carabao Cup final on the line, sets the tone for a high-stakes night.

LIVE UPDATES