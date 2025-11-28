Sunderland Vs Bournemouth Preview, English Premier League: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Reinildo says Sunderland’s fans are driving their strong start ahead of Bournemouth match
Bournemouth’s Unal returns from long-term injury with renewed confidence
Xhaka and Semenyo highlighted as key figures ahead of a tight Engilsh Premier League encounter
Reinildo Mandava has praised the support he has received at Sunderland this season ahead of this weekend’s clash against Bournemouth.
The Mozambique international, who arrived at the Stadium of Light in the summer from Atletico Madrid, has enjoyed a strong start to life in England, with the Black Cats sitting seventh in the Premier League table heading into matchday 13.
Regis Le Bris’ side have been one of the surprise packages of the season and remain unbeaten at home across their six matches so far.
And a big reason for their success, according to Reinildo, is down to the support they have received from the fans.
“I can talk about the fans because they are amazing,” he said to Sunderland’s media channels.
“They give us so much power. In away games like the Chelsea game, we are looking at them and there are so many in the away end. They give you the power to want to say ‘yes’.
“I know it’s hard when you don’t win the game or you lose, that’s normal. You want to give your best to give them three points.
“For us on the pitch, that’s why we give everything. This weekend, we need that feeling again.
“I don’t know one person in this team that isn’t fighting for a win.”
Bournemouth, meanwhile, are level on 19 points with Sunderland but sit a spot below them on goal difference.
After a positive start to the season, Andoni Iraola’s side have faltered in their recent outings with losses to Manchester City and Aston Villa, though they came from behind to secure a hard-fought 2-2 draw with West Ham last weekend, courtesy of an 81st-minute goal from Enes Unal.
The Turkish international recently returned to action following a long spell on the sidelines following an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear.
“It feels great to be back with the team and feeling like a football player,” Unal told Bournemouth’s media. “I spent a long time not feeling like an athlete or a football player, so it’s a great feeling!”
“It’s been a tough couple of years with two ACLs and one broken toe, but everyone has been amazing.
“They’ve given me the freedom and they’ve given me the calmness; there was never any rush.
“They’ve helped to make me feel healthy again without any pressure, which has been great.”
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Sunderland – Granit Xhaka
Granit Xhaka has created five chances from line-breaking passes in the Premier League in 2025-26, with only Bruno Fernandes (seven) creating more.
In their loss to Fulham last time out, Xhaka was a rare bright spot for the Black Cats, registering one of their four shots on target with seven final third entries.
Bournemouth – Antoine Semenyo
Having been involved in nine goals in his first seven Premier League appearances this season (six goals, three assists), Antoine Semenyo has now failed to score or assist in any of his last four.
The Cherries will need the Ghanaian back to his dynamic best if they are to take all three points against Sunderland.
MATCH PREDICTION: BOURNEMOUTH WIN
Saturday’s clash will be the first top-flight meeting between the two sides since April 2017, where Bournemouth triumphed 1-0 at the Stadium of Light to confirm Sunderland’s relegation.
Indeed, Bournemouth are pegged as heavy favourites, having won two of their four Premier League games against Sunderland (D1 L1), this after failing to win any of their first four league meetings with the Black Cats between 1988 and 1990 (D1 L3).
But Iraola’s side are suffering a poor run on the road, having last four of their last seven away league games (W1 D2), including their last two.
Their last away win dates back to Matchday 3, where they edged past Tottenham 1-0, and they will have a tough challenge in front of them at the Stadium of Light as well.
Sunderland are unbeaten at home so far this season (W3 D3), having picked up just two fewer points in six games this term (12) than they did at home in the whole of their last campaign in the top-flight in 2016-17 (14 in 19 games).
The Black Cats are also one of just three sides (along with Arsenal and Manchester City) yet to concede more than twice in a league match this season.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Sunderland – 30.8%
Draw – 25.1%
Bournemouth – 44.1%