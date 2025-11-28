Sunderland Vs Bournemouth Preview, English Premier League: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Reinildo hails Sunderland’s passionate support as the Black Cats look to stay unbeaten at home, while Bournemouth arrive level on points but seeking consistency after recent setbacks

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sunderland Vs Bournemouth preview English Premier League 2025-26 Match prediction players to watch
Reinildo Mandava during Sunderland's English Premier League match against Fulham on November 22, 2025.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Reinildo says Sunderland’s fans are driving their strong start ahead of Bournemouth match

  • Bournemouth’s Unal returns from long-term injury with renewed confidence

  • Xhaka and Semenyo highlighted as key figures ahead of a tight Engilsh Premier League encounter

Reinildo Mandava has praised the support he has received at Sunderland this season ahead of this weekend’s clash against Bournemouth.

The Mozambique international, who arrived at the Stadium of Light in the summer from Atletico Madrid, has enjoyed a strong start to life in England, with the Black Cats sitting seventh in the Premier League table heading into matchday 13.

Regis Le Bris’ side have been one of the surprise packages of the season and remain unbeaten at home across their six matches so far.

And a big reason for their success, according to Reinildo, is down to the support they have received from the fans.

“I can talk about the fans because they are amazing,” he said to Sunderland’s media channels.

“They give us so much power. In away games like the Chelsea game, we are looking at them and there are so many in the away end. They give you the power to want to say ‘yes’.

“I know it’s hard when you don’t win the game or you lose, that’s normal. You want to give your best to give them three points.

Related Content
Related Content

“For us on the pitch, that’s why we give everything. This weekend, we need that feeling again.

“I don’t know one person in this team that isn’t fighting for a win.”

Bournemouth, meanwhile, are level on 19 points with Sunderland but sit a spot below them on goal difference.

After a positive start to the season, Andoni Iraola’s side have faltered in their recent outings with losses to Manchester City and Aston Villa, though they came from behind to secure a hard-fought 2-2 draw with West Ham last weekend, courtesy of an 81st-minute goal from Enes Unal.

The Turkish international recently returned to action following a long spell on the sidelines following an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear.

“It feels great to be back with the team and feeling like a football player,” Unal told Bournemouth’s media. “I spent a long time not feeling like an athlete or a football player, so it’s a great feeling!”

“It’s been a tough couple of years with two ACLs and one broken toe, but everyone has been amazing.

“They’ve given me the freedom and they’ve given me the calmness; there was never any rush.

“They’ve helped to make me feel healthy again without any pressure, which has been great.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Sunderland – Granit Xhaka

Granit Xhaka has created five chances from line-breaking passes in the Premier League in 2025-26, with only Bruno Fernandes (seven) creating more.

In their loss to Fulham last time out, Xhaka was a rare bright spot for the Black Cats, registering one of their four shots on target with seven final third entries.

Bournemouth – Antoine Semenyo

Having been involved in nine goals in his first seven Premier League appearances this season (six goals, three assists), Antoine Semenyo has now failed to score or assist in any of his last four.

The Cherries will need the Ghanaian back to his dynamic best if they are to take all three points against Sunderland.

MATCH PREDICTION: BOURNEMOUTH WIN

Saturday’s clash will be the first top-flight meeting between the two sides since April 2017, where Bournemouth triumphed 1-0 at the Stadium of Light to confirm Sunderland’s relegation.

Indeed, Bournemouth are pegged as heavy favourites, having won two of their four Premier League games against Sunderland (D1 L1), this after failing to win any of their first four league meetings with the Black Cats between 1988 and 1990 (D1 L3).

But Iraola’s side are suffering a poor run on the road, having last four of their last seven away league games (W1 D2), including their last two.

Their last away win dates back to Matchday 3, where they edged past Tottenham 1-0, and they will have a tough challenge in front of them at the Stadium of Light as well.

Sunderland are unbeaten at home so far this season (W3 D3), having picked up just two fewer points in six games this term (12) than they did at home in the whole of their last campaign in the top-flight in 2016-17 (14 in 19 games).

The Black Cats are also one of just three sides (along with Arsenal and Manchester City) yet to concede more than twice in a league match this season.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Sunderland – 30.8%

Draw – 25.1%

Bournemouth – 44.1%

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Biratnagar Kings Vs Karnali Yaks, NPL 2025 Highlights: Basir Ahamad's Knock Helps BIK Beat KAY By 3 Wickets

  2. India Vs South Africa ODI Series: Preview, Predicted XIs, Five Key Talking Points

  3. WPL 2026 Mega Auction: Key Takeaways - From Big Shocks To Future Prospects

  4. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Headlines India's U-19 Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Check Full Squad And Schedule

  5. Ashes 2025: Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood To Miss Brisbane Test As Australia Name Unchanged Squad

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kerala’s Local Body Polls: Inside a Quiet Women’s Revolution

  2. A BLO’s Burden: A Day In The Life Of ECI’s Foot Soldiers

  3. Why Doesn’t The Himachal Pradesh Government Want Panchayat Elections?

  4. RTI Reveals Delhi Government Wastes ₹38 Lakh On Artificial Rain Experiment

  5. 'Pakistan Is Destined To Secure...': Asim Munir On Pak's Future

Entertainment News

  1. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  2. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  3. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  4. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  5. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Pakistan Army: 22 TTP Militants Killed In KP Operation

  2. 'Pakistan Is Destined To Secure...': Asim Munir On Pak's Future

  3. Canada Moves to Expand Citizenship-by-Descent, Easing Path for Overseas Indian-Origin Families

  4. Adiala Jail Says Imran Khan In Good Health,' Rejects Rumours

  5. Venezuela Revokes Rights Of Six Airlines After Flight Suspensions

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 28, 2025: What’s in Store for Gemini, Scorpio, Aquarius & More

  2. Pakistan Army: 22 TTP Militants Killed In KP Operation

  3. Kerala’s Local Body Polls: Inside a Quiet Women’s Revolution

  4. Trump Says Guard Member In D.C. Shooting Has Died

  5. Suspended Cong MLA Mamkoottathil Booked For Alleged Sexual Assault

  6. Hema Malini Remembers Dharmendra With An Emotional Post: My Personal Loss Is Indescribable

  7. Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Reveal The Name Of Their Baby Girl; Share First Glimpse

  8. Horoscope Today, November 27, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs