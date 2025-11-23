Bournemouth 2-2 West Ham, Premier League: Tavernier And Unal On Target In Rousing Comeback

Former Cherries striker Callum Wilson has now scored in back-to-back Premier League appearances for the first time since May 2024

  • Callum Wilson scored twice in the opening period for West Ham

  • Marcus Tavernier and Enes Unal brought Bournemouth back on level terms

  • Nuno Espirito Santo has now failed to defeat Andoni Iraola in five attempts as a manager

Marcus Tavernier and Enes Unal were on target as Bournemouth produced a magnificent second-half fightback to deny West Ham in a 2-2 draw at the Vitality Stadium. 

Former Cherries striker Callum Wilson scored twice in the opening period to leave the Hammers dreaming of a third straight Premier League win under Nuno Espirito Santo. 

But Tavernier smashed home from the penalty spot before Unal netted just 46 seconds after coming on as a substitute to earn the Cherries a deserved point

Wilson opened the scoring after 11 minutes, expertly taking down Alphonse Areola's long punt amid wet and windy South Coast conditions before his low shot from range squirmed through the hands of Djordje Petrovic.

The veteran striker doubled his tally 10 minutes before the break with an excellent hooked finish into the top-left corner after knock-ons from Jarrod Bowen and Jean-Clair Todibo.

But Bournemouth were relentless in the second half and Tavernier whacked his spot-kick to the right of Areola after Max Kilman was penalised for handball.

Unal then made an immediate impact by firing past Areola from Marco Senesi's excellent throughball to level proceedings.

Indeed, had it not been for Areola expertly denying Eli Junior Kroupi's side-footed effort prior to the equaliser, and then making further stops to keep out Evanilson and Amine Adli, then Bournemouth would have been celebrating all three points.

Data Debrief: Nuno pays the price for Wilson sub

Nuno has now failed to defeat Andoni Iraola in five attempts as a manager and his decision to replace Wilson in the 52nd minute, even accounting for difficult conditions, looks a head-scratcher.

Wilson finished with the most shots of a West Ham player (three), the highest shots on target (two), and joint for touches in the opposition box (three) with Bowen.

Only Josh King (25) has scored more Premier League goals at the Vitality Stadium than Wilson (22), who netted his first brace there since September 2019 versus Everton. 

Wilson has also now scored in back-to-back league appearances for the first time since May 2024.

