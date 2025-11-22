English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Nottingham Lead Liverpool; West Ham, Brentford Ahead

English Premier League 2025-26 Live Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Follow the minute-by-minute updates from four EPL fixtures on Matchday 12 – Liverpool vs Nottingham, Fulham vs Sunderland, Bournemouth vs West Ham, and Brighton vs Brentford – on November 22, 2025

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
English Premier League 2025-26 live scores matchday 12 Saturday goal rush EPL
Nottingham Forest's Murillo celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League match against Liverpool on November 22, 2025. | Photo: AP/Ian Hodgson
Welcome to the live coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 12 Saturday Goal Rush fixtures on November 22, 2025. We will cover four exciting matches in this blog – Liverpool vs Nottingham, Fulham vs Sunderland, Bournemouth vs West Ham, and Brighton vs Brentford. Liverpool will look to return to winning ways against a resurgent Nottingham Forest. Brighton’s nine-match unbeaten home run will be tested against Brentford. Sunderland have the opportunity to set the best record after 12 games by a promoted side in two decades with a win against Fulham. West Ham, with new life under Nuno Espirito Santo, will look to stretch their winning run against Bournemouth. Follow the live scores and updates from the LIV vs NFO, FUL vs SUN, BOU vs WHU, and BHA vs BRE matches right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Bournemouth vs West Ham LIVE Score, English Premier League: GOAL! | 35' BOU 0-2 WHU

Wilson gets his second goal of the night, and West Ham have a two-goal lead at Dean Court. The 33-year-old is on fire, showing excellent finishing to beat Petrovic yet again.

In the other match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest, Igor Jesus he had doubled the visitors' lead after finding the back of the net. However, the referee signals hand-ball after the ball flicked against his sleeve. Very harsh call from the official.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest LIVE Score, English Premier League: GOAL! | 33' LIV 0-1 NFO

Completely out of the blue, Nottingham Forest have taken the lead at Anfield. A corner is floated into the box and Liverpool fail to clear the danger. It falls to Murillo, who takes an excellent first touch before firing a rocket past Alisson. Slot is not happy with the refereeing.

Brighton vs Brentford LIVE Score, English Premier League GOAL! | 29' BHA 0-1 BRE

Brentford's pressure beats fruit as they have a chance to take the lead from the spot after a foul in the box by Baleba against Ouattara. Igor Thiago steps up to take the penalty and fires it past Verbruggen to give his side the lead.

Brighton vs Brentford LIVE Score, English Premier League 22' BHA 0-0 BRE

Brighton, who have dominated the match – with Minteh being the best player on the pitch – were almost shocked by Brentford with a quick break. Igor Thiago beat Verbruggen to put the ball into the back of the net, but his celebration is cut short as the flag goes up for offside.

Bournemouth vs West Ham LIVE Score, English Premier League: GOAL! | 12' BOU 0-1 WHU

West Ham are really making most of their recent purple patch, and the Hammers are ahead at Dean Court. It's veteran striker Callum Wilson who gives his side the lead. Areola's clearance turned into a terrific ball towards the Bournemouth half, and Wilson received it with his chest before firing a piledriver from some distance. Petrovic had absolutely no chance.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest LIVE Score, English Premier League: 9' LIV 0-0 NFO

The first real chance of the evening and it falls to Liverpool. Gakpo finds himself in the box, showing his strength against the defenders before laying it off for Mac Allister. The Argentine has a powerful swipe, but it's saved heroically by Anderson on the line.

English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Kickoffs!

The 8:30 PM fixtures have kicked off across England. Stay tuned for live updates from the four matches we will be covering play-by-play in our live blog right here.

English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Burnley vs Chelsea Result

Burnley 0-2 Chelsea (Pedro Neto 37', Enzo Fernandez 88')

Brighton vs Brentford LIVE Score, English Premier League: Playing XIs

Brighton:

Starting XI: Bert Verbruggen; Mats Wieffer, Jan Paul van Hecke, Olivier Boscagli, Ferdi Kadioglu; Carlos Baleba, Yasin Ayari; Yankuba Minteh, Georginio Rutter, Diego Gomez; Danny Welbeck (c).

Bench: Jason Steele (gk), Lewis Dunk, Jack Hinshelwood, Maxim De Cuyper, Joel Veltman, Diego Coppola, Brajan Gruda, Charalampos Kostoulas, Stefanos Tzimas.

Brentford:

Starting XI: Caoimhin Kelleher; Michael Kayode, Nathan Collins (c), Sepp van den Berg, Kristoffer Ajer; Jordan Henderson, Yehor Yamolyuk; Dango Ouattara, Mikkel Damsgaard, Kevin Schade; Igor Thiago.

Bench: Hakon Rafn Valdimarsson (gk), Aaron Hickey, Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Keane Lewis-Potter, Mathias Jensen, Reiss Nelson, Frank Onyeka, Vitaly Janelt.

Bournemouth vs West Ham LIVE Score, English Premier League: Playing XIs

Bournemouth:

Starting XI: Djordje Petrovic; Lewis Cook (c), Bafore Diakite, Marcos Senesi, Adrien Truffert; Alex Scott, Tyler Adams; David Brooks, Marcus Tavernier, Eli Junior Kroupi; Evanilson.

Bench: Will Dennis (gk), Julio Soler, Adam Smith, Alex Jimenez, James Hill, Veljko Milosavljevic, Ryan Christie, Amine Adli, Enes Unal.

West Ham United:

Starting XI: Alphonse Areola; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Igor Julio, Jean-Clair Todibo, Max Kilman; Mateus Fernandes, Freddie Potts, El Hadji Malick Diouf; Jarrod Bowen (c), Callum Wilson, Luis Guilherme.

Bench: Mads Hermansen (gk), Kyle Walker-Peters, Andy Irving, George Earthy, Guido Rodriguez, Soungoutou Magassa, Tomas Soucek, Niclas Fullkrug.

Fulham vs Sunderland LIVE Score, English Premier League: Playing XIs

Fulham:

Starting XI: Bernd Leno; Ryan Sessegnon, Calvin Bassey, Joachim Andersen (c), Kenny Tete; Sander Berge, Alex Iwobi, Kevin, Josh King, Harry Wilson; Raul Jimenez.

Bench: Benjamin Lecomte (gk), Timothy Castagne, Jorge Cuenca, Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Emile Smith Rowe, Adama Traore, Samuel Chukwueze, Jonah Kusi-Asare.

Sunderland:

Starting XI: Robin Roefs; Trai Hume, Nordi Mukiele, Daniel Ballard, Lutsharel Geertruida, Reinildo Mandava; Bertrand Traore, Granit Xhaka (c), Noah Sadiki, Enzo Le Fee; Wilson Isidor.

Bench: Anthony Patterson (gk), Luke O'Nien, Arthur Masuaku, Omar Alderete, Dan Neil, Chemsdine Talbi, Simon Adingra, Eliezer Mayenda, Brian Brobbey.

Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest LIVE Score, English Premier League: Playing XIs

Liverpool:

Starting XI: Alisson; Dominik Szoboszlai; Virgil van Dijk (c), Ibrahima Konate, Milos Kerkez; Alex Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones; Mohamed Salah, Alexander Isak, Cody Gakpo.

Bench: Giorgi Mamardashvili (gk), Joe Gomez, Andrew Robertson, Calbin Ramsey, Wataru Endo, Trey Nyoni, Federico Chiesa, Hugo Ekitike, Rio Ngumoha.

Nottingham Forest:

Starting XI: Mats Sels; Nicolo Savona, Nikola Milenkovic, Murillo, Nico Williams; Ibrahim Sangare, Elliot Anderson; Dan Ndoye, Morgan Gibbs-White (c), Nicolas Dominguez; Igor Jesus.

Bench: John Victor (gk), Jair, Willy Boly, Morato, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Omari Hutchinson, Ryan Yates, James McAtee, Arnaud Kalimuendo.

English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Live Streaming Details

All the four English Premier League 8:30 PM IST kick-offs will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website. Subscription is required to watch the matches.

However, only the match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest will be shown live on television. TV broadcasts of the LIV vs NFO match will take place on the Star Sports Select HD1 and Star Sports Select 1 channels in India.

English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Recent Form

Liverpool: 🔴L 🔴L 🟢W 🟢W 🔴L

Nottingham Forest: 🟢W 🔴L ⚫D ⚫D 🟢W

Fulham: 🔴L 🔴L ⚫D 🟢W 🔴L

Sunderland: 🔴L 🟢W 🟢W ⚫D ⚫D

Bournemouth: 🟢W ⚫D 🟢W 🔴L 🔴L

West Ham Untied: 🔴L 🔴L 🔴L 🟢W 🟢W

Brighton: 🟢W 🔴L 🔴L 🟢W ⚫D

Brentford: 🟢W 🟢W 🟢W 🔴L 🟢W

English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Match Details

Match 1: Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest, Anfield

Match 2: Fulham vs Sunderland, Craven Cottage

Match 3: Bournemouth vs West Ham United, Dean Court

Match 4: Brighton vs Brentford, Amex Stadium

English Premier League LIVE Scores, Saturday Goal Rush: Welcome!

Good evening, football fans! We have four big Premier League matches on offer for you in our Saturday Goal Rush blog. Stay tuned for pre-match updates and line-ups as they are released.

Published At:
