Wolves 3-0 West Ham: Rob Edwards' Side Finally End Wait For First Premier League Win

It took Wolves 20 attempts to register a win this season. No team has taken this long to record its first win in a Premier League edition since the competition’s inception in 1992

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
wolverhampton wanderers vs west ham match report english Premier League 2025-26
Hwang Hee-Chan celebrates after starring for Wolves at Molineux
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Jhon Arias opened scoring for Wolves in fourth minute

  • Hwang Hee-Chan doubled lead with a 31st-minute penalty

  • Matheus Mane added a third goal four minutes before half-time

Wolves finally ended their wait for a first Premier League win this season as a 3-0 thrashing of West Ham placed pressure on former boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

West Ham had no answer to a first-half blitz at Molineux as Rob Edwards' side claimed three points for the first time this campaign, 20 games into the 2025-26 competition.

Hwang Hee-Chan drove down the line and teed up Jhon Arias' fourth-minute finish before doubling Wolves' lead with a 31st-minute penalty.

Matheus Mane won that spot-kick and added a third four minutes before half-time with a rasping drive past Alphonse Areola, who had expertly denied Tolu Arokodare's header from Joao Gomes' cross minutes earlier.

Wolves could have added further gloss after the interval, though substitute Jorgen Strand Larsen headed wide, while Areola repelled strikes from Bueno and Mane.

Jose Sa went untested as West Ham, without Lucas Paqueta, failed to register a shot on target, leaving them looking over their shoulders at Wolves and four points adrift of safety.

Data Debrief: Wolves roar against former boss

Hwang set the tone as he both scored and assisted in a Premier League game for the first time, with his two goal involvements here more than he had managed in his previous 22 appearances.

Related Content
Related Content

Mane then became Wolves' youngest ever goalscorer in the competition, aged just 18 years and 109 days, after blitzing a delightful goal past Areola.

But there were no such positives to take for West Ham, who are now winless in their last nine matches (D4 L5), their longest run since their final nine games of the 2010-11 campaign when they were relegated.

Defence is clearly the problem for Nuno, with West Ham conceding 41 goals in the Premier League this season, their most after 20 games in a top-flight campaign since 1965-66 (44).

They accumulated just 0.25 expected goals (xG) down the other end in a deserved defeat that saw Wolves tally 1.52.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Mustafizur Rahman's IPL Release After BCCI's Directive Sparks Reactions From Prominent Indian Politicians

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Submit Provisional Squad, Announcement To Follow - Report

  3. Why Hardik Pandya Was Not Picked In India’s ODI Squad Despite Scoring Maiden List A Century In Vijay Hazare Trophy

  4. India Squad For New Zealand ODI Series 2026 Announced: Check Who Made Cut, Who Missed Out

  5. Hardik Pandya Smashes Five Sixes In An Over, Scores Scintillating Vijay Hazare Trophy Century – Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  2. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  3. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

  4. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

  5. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Only Marathi Is Compulsory In Maharashtra, Says CM Fadnavis

  2. We Are Tribals, Not ‘Tea Tribes’: A Struggle For Identity And Rights In Assam

  3. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  4. J&K LG’s Order To Form Animal Welfare Board Draws Mixed Reactions

  5. Candle March Turns Violent In Muzaffarnagar

Entertainment News

  1. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  2. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

  3. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  4. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  5. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

US News

  1. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  2. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

  3. Trump Says Maduro Captured, Flown Out, Even As Venezuela Seeks 'Proof of Life'

  4. Trump Claims Maduro Captured After Reported US Strikes On Venezuela

  5. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

World News

  1. Nepal Mobilises 80,000 Troops For April 2026 Local Elections

  2. Zohran Mamdani Takes Oath As NYC Mayor, Promises Expansive Governance

  3. Another Bangladeshi Hindu Businessman Stabbed, Set On Fire

  4. Iran Fires Back – Labels US Bases ‘Legitimate Targets’

  5. Crans-Montana Bar Fire: Dozens Dead, 115 Injured In Swiss Ski Resort

Latest Stories

  1. Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom 2 Shelved, Confirms Producer Naga Vamsi

  2. Brisbane Heat Vs Melbourne Stars Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

  3. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh Starrer Breaks Jawan's Record, Becomes 6th Highest Grossing Film

  4. J&K: Cricketer Wears Palestinian Flag On Helmet On Field, Police Orders Probe

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP, Questions MP Government

  6. GATE 2026 Admit Card: IIT Guwahati Defers Hall Ticket Release With Revised Date 'Soon'

  7. NHL Winter Classic: Florida Panthers Snapped Training Ahead Of Rangers Clash

  8. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism