Fulham 1-0 Sunderland, Premier League: Late Jimenez Strike Secures Crucial Home Victory

Fulham have now won four of their last five Premier League home games (lost one), as many victories as in their previous 15 such matches beforehand (drawn five, lost six)

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Jimenez celebrates with Sessegnon
Jimenez celebrates with Sessegnon
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Raul Jimenez scored the decisive goal six minutes from time

  • Victory sees Fulham edge up to 14th place in Premier League standings

  • Regis Le Bris' Sunderland slip from fourth to sixth

Raul Jimenez was Fulham's hero at Craven Cottage, with his late strike securing a dramatic 1-0 victory over Sunderland.

The Mexico striker scored the decisive goal six minutes from time to give Marco Silva's side only a second win in seven Premier League games.

Fulham carried the greater attacking threat throughout the match, with Harry Wilson and Kevin going the closest to breaking the deadlock in the first half.

Wilson, fresh from scoring a hat-trick in Wales' 7-1 rout of North Macedonia on Tuesday, also shot narrowly wide after the break, but the contest appeared destined for a stalemate despite the hosts' persistence.

However, in the 84th minute, Jimenez stepped up with only his second league goal of the season, turning home substitute Samuel Chukwueze's inviting cross to seal an important three points.

Victory sees the Cottagers edge up to 14th place and build a three-point cushion over the bottom three.

Regis Le Bris' visitors slip from fourth to sixth after seeing their impressive four-match unbeaten run come to an end. They only managed two shots on target, and will now look to regroup before facing Bournemouth, who are level with them in the standings on 19 points.

Data Debrief: More home comforts for Fulham

Fulham have now won four of their last five Premier League home games (lost one), as many victories as in their previous 15 such matches beforehand (drawn five, lost six).

Related Content
Related Content

The Cottagers have also won four consecutive Premier League games against newly promoted sides for the third time (also doing so in 2011 and 2005), their joint-longest ever such run in the competition.

Jimenez secured victory with his first Premier League home goal of the season. Each of the Mexican’s last 14 goals in the competition have either put his side ahead (11) or drawn them level (three).

As for Sunderland, they have now lost consecutive league games against Fulham for the first time since a run of three straight defeats in January 2006 (three in a row).

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, Tri Nation T20I Series 2025: Sahibzada Farhan Stars As PAK Beat SL By Seven Wickets

  2. IND Vs SA 2nd Test: Kuldeep Yadav Shines With Three Wickets On Day 1; Tristan Stubbs Admits Being Fooled

  3. Ashes 2025/26 1st Test: Jamie Smith’s Controversial DRS Out Raises Questions On Real-Time Snicko

  4. AUS Vs ENG, Ashes Carnage: Australia Humiliate England In Rare 2-Day Finish - A Look Back At 19th Century Stats

  5. IND Vs SA, 2nd Test: Bowlers Give India Upper-Hand As South Africa End Day One At 247/6

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  2. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  3. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Revolution Interrupted: Why the Maoists Are Falling and the Grievances Remain

  2. Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave Intensifies, Heavy Rain Expected November 26-28

  3. The Life and Times of Madvi Hidma 

  4. Delhi Traffic Police Collect Over ₹84.98 Crore In Fines For PUC Violations Amid GRAP Curbs

  5. Kashmir Police Blast Throws Up More Questions Than Answers

Entertainment News

  1. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

  2. DIFF 2025 | Mapping Caste’s Endless Circuit

  3. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  4. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  5. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

US News

  1. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  2. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  3. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  4. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  5. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

World News

  1. Sentenced To Chaos: Will Delhi Extradite Sheikh Hasina To Bangladesh?

  2. US Report Says China Used India-Pakistan Clash To Test Its New Weapons

  3. Ukraine Faces Tough Decision As Trump Pushes Contested Peace Plan

  4. Japan Moves Closer To Restarting World’s Largest Nuclear Plant

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For November 23–29, 2025: Major Life Changes Ahead For Aries, Taurus, Leo & Scorpio

  2. Desecration Of A Sacred Memory: Haq And The Pitfalls Of Dramatising History

  3. Why Sassoon Fishing Community Is Up In Arms Against Mumbai Port Authority: Explained

  4. Trump And Mamdani Meet At White House, Focus On Affordability And Housing

  5. AUS Vs ENG 1st Test, Ashes: Head’s Century Seals Two-Day Eight-Wicket Win For Aussies

  6. Justice B.R. Gavai Steps Down as Chief Justice of India: A Career Rooted in the Constitution

  7. South Africa Declares Gender-Based Violence A National Disaster After Nationwide Protests

  8. 120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 1: Farhan Akhtar Starrer Off To A Slow Start