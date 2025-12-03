Fulham 4-5 Manchester City, Premier League: Erling Haaland Hits 100 PL Goals In Craven Cottage Thriller

Erling Haaland hit 100 PL goals to become the fastest player to do so
Manchester City claimed a 5-4 win over Fulham in the PL
The win sees them two points off league leaders Arsenal in the table
Erling Haaland made more history as he became the fastest player to score 100 Premier League goals in Manchester City's thrilling 5-4 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage.
Haaland's milestone moment came when he thundered Jeremy Doku's cross past Bernd Leno in the 17th minute in what was only his 111th appearance in the competition.
But the Norwegian's achievement was almost overshadowed by Fulham's second-half fightback that saw substitute Samuel Chukwueze strike two goals six minutes late on.
After Haaland had opened the scoring, the striker then turned provider for Tijjani Reijnders, who lofted the ball over Leno for his first top-flight goal since the opening day of 2025-26.
The in-form Phil Foden then picked out the top-left corner with a stunning finish, only for Emile Smith Rowe's equally exquisite header in first-half stoppage time to reduce the deficit.
However, Pep Guardiola's team quickly reasserted their dominance after the break when Foden grabbed his second with a near-post finish after being found by Haaland's flick.
Sander Berge turned into his own net after deflecting Doku's shot in all within nine minutes of the restart, but Alex Iwobi's curling strike shortly after sparked the game into life.
And after being introduced at half-time, Chukwueze ignited hopes of an unlikely comeback with a 72nd-minute strike that evaded the grasp of Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Chukwueze then doubled his tally with a similar finish into the opposite corner five minutes later as Fulham threatened to derail City's chance of closing the gap to leaders Arsenal.
But the visitors held on for eight minutes of stoppage time, though they needed a last-ditch clearance from Josko Gvardiol to deny Josh King in the sixth of eight added minutes.
Data Debrief: Nine-goal thriller more than delivers
Fulham had conceded just three goals at Craven Cottage coming into this game, so many may not have predicted a game featuring nine goals between them and City, but this encounter certainly delivered on all fronts.
In the end, City were deserving of their win, having registered an expected goals (xG) total of 2.21 from their 11 shots compared to Fulham's 0.9 from 12 attempts, but despite the Cottagers' late charge, the day belonged to Haaland.
The Norwegian's century of Premier League goals was faster than any other player has managed, with his latest record seeing him smash former Newcastle United forward Alan Shearer's previous record, when he hit a century in 124 outings.
Indeed, City have now scored 5+ goals in 41 of their 356 Premier League games under Guardiola. It's as many times as Arsene Wenger's Arsenal scored 5+ in 828 games, while only Alex Ferguson has seen his sides do so more in the competition (44 in 810 games).