Fulham 4-5 Manchester City, Premier League: Erling Haaland Hits 100 PL Goals In Craven Cottage Thriller

Along with Haaland, Phil Foden bagged a double, Tijjani Reijnders found the net, and Sander Berge scored an own goal to keep City firmly in the title hunt in second place with 28 points

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland celebrates his 100th Premier League goal
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Erling Haaland hit 100 PL goals to become the fastest player to do so

  • Manchester City claimed a 5-4 win over Fulham in the PL

  • The win sees them two points off league leaders Arsenal in the table

Erling Haaland made more history as he became the fastest player to score 100 Premier League goals in Manchester City's thrilling 5-4 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage. 

Haaland's milestone moment came when he thundered Jeremy Doku's cross past Bernd Leno in the 17th minute in what was only his 111th appearance in the competition. 

But the Norwegian's achievement was almost overshadowed by Fulham's second-half fightback that saw substitute Samuel Chukwueze strike two goals six minutes late on. 

After Haaland had opened the scoring, the striker then turned provider for Tijjani Reijnders, who lofted the ball over Leno for his first top-flight goal since the opening day of 2025-26. 

The in-form Phil Foden then picked out the top-left corner with a stunning finish, only for Emile Smith Rowe's equally exquisite header in first-half stoppage time to reduce the deficit. 

However, Pep Guardiola's team quickly reasserted their dominance after the break when Foden grabbed his second with a near-post finish after being found by Haaland's flick. 

Sander Berge turned into his own net after deflecting Doku's shot in all within nine minutes of the restart, but Alex Iwobi's curling strike shortly after sparked the game into life.

Related Content
Related Content

And after being introduced at half-time, Chukwueze ignited hopes of an unlikely comeback with a 72nd-minute strike that evaded the grasp of Gianluigi Donnarumma. 

Chukwueze then doubled his tally with a similar finish into the opposite corner five minutes later as Fulham threatened to derail City's chance of closing the gap to leaders Arsenal. 

But the visitors held on for eight minutes of stoppage time, though they needed a last-ditch clearance from Josko Gvardiol to deny Josh King in the sixth of eight added minutes. 

Data Debrief: Nine-goal thriller more than delivers

Fulham had conceded just three goals at Craven Cottage coming into this game, so many may not have predicted a game featuring nine goals between them and City, but this encounter certainly delivered on all fronts. 

In the end, City were deserving of their win, having registered an expected goals (xG) total of 2.21 from their 11 shots compared to Fulham's 0.9 from 12 attempts, but despite the Cottagers' late charge, the day belonged to Haaland. 

The Norwegian's century of Premier League goals was faster than any other player has managed, with his latest record seeing him smash former Newcastle United forward Alan Shearer's previous record, when he hit a century in 124 outings. 

Indeed, City have now scored 5+ goals in 41 of their 356 Premier League games under Guardiola. It's as many times as Arsene Wenger's Arsenal scored 5+ in 828 games, while only Alex Ferguson has seen his sides do so more in the competition (44 in 810 games).

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 4: Blackcaps Dominate With 417/4; Windies Seek Fightback

  2. Australia Vs England, Ashes 2nd Test Day 1: Joe Root Slams Maiden Ton Down Under In Pink-Ball Test

  3. Nepal Premier League 2025: Royals Pip Rhinos By 49 Runs To Qualify For Play-Offs

  4. Hardik Pandya: Venue For Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match Featuring India All-Rounder Shifted - Here's Why

  5. Sunil Narine Takes 600 T20 Wickets: Who Are Other Members Of Exclusive Club?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  2. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Economic Agenda Set To Dominate India-Russia Summit

  2. Maharashtra Farmers Revolt Against Shaktipeeth Highway Plan: ‘Not An Inch Of Our Land’

  3. Orange Alert Issued for Chennai and 3 Tamil Nadu Districts Amid Heavy Rainfall

  4. The Indian Constitution At 75 And The RSS At 100: Who Won?

  5. Kashmir Records Freezing Temperatures As Dense Fog Covers Valley

Entertainment News

  1. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  2. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  3. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  4. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  5. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Russia Blocks Roblox Over 'Extremism' And 'LGBT Propaganda' Claims

  2. Asim Munir Is A ‘Radical Islamist’, Wants War With India: Imran Khan’s Sister

  3. Russia Ratifies Key Defence Pact With India Ahead Of Putin's Visit

  4. US Orders H-1B And H-4 Visa Applicants To Make Social Media Profiles Public In Expanded Vetting

  5. Kremlin Signals No Breakthrough After Putin’s Talks With US Negotiators

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution